Cavs Forward Expresses Full Confidence in Kenny Atkinson Amid Up-and-Down Start

The newest free agent signing by the Cleveland Cavaliers has been paying dividends from day one. From the very first minutes he got onto the floor, Mario Hezonja started to make an impact.

The veteran, who spent the previous six years in the EuroLeague, has made a statement at the start of his second NBA tenure.

Hezonja has been received well by most teammates, and Kenny Atkinson has been singing his praises all along. The forward himself had some words to say about the man in charge here, and his importance to finding success in the league.

Let’s discuss.what Hezonja said to Serena Winters in a recent post-game discussion.

Mario Hezonja Loves Cleveland

It’s been clear from the time he has talked about preferring the Cleveland weather that Mario Hezonja is happy to be with the Cavs. An ideal situation for both parties, he has made himself at home, and made a massive difference in all aspects of the team’s offense.

Hezonja also spoke about how the staff and players have helped him revive his NBA career:

"At the end of the day, my entire NBA career is in Kenny's hands, in the coaching staff’s hands, and in my teammates’ hands. They have been super, super respectful, super comfortable with me, and they make me look how I look on the court. So all my sincere thanks from the heart goes to them."

Mario Hezonja:



"At the end of the day, my entire NBA career is in Kenny's hands, in the coaching staff hands, and in my teammates hands. They have been super, super respectful, super comfortable with me, and they make me look how I look on the court. So all my sincere thanks… pic.twitter.com/NZnAY6jZ87 — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 1, 2026

It’s a fantastic line from the Croatian forward about having trust in the coaching staff, led by Kenny Atkinson, to make him look good. In the players on the floor to ensure he gets his looks and opportunities. And his last performance saw 11 rebounds in just 20 minutes. He’s adjusting well to being back in the association and the speed of the game has not been a problem.

Mario Hezonja vs the Bucks pic.twitter.com/eSetTBpJbT — Dylan🔮🎃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) November 1, 2026

OIn post-ups and perimeter shots, plays have been made by Hezonja, who has come a long way in a short amount of time. He has been serving in a higher role in the absence of Jaylon Tyson, and already helped contribute to several victories.

With a crucial week ahead for the team, look for Hezonja to continue to see minutes and opportunities to be one of the key guys on a solid bench unit.

Ready For Anything That Comes

Mario Hezonja has been a driving force for this team. He rebounds well and can handle transition. There have been some incredible assists from a player who was not dishing the rock much in his first NBA tenure.

Jaylon Tyson --> Mario Hezonja --> Jaylon Tyson --> THREE POINTSpic.twitter.com/RnXIY5tWUo https://t.co/COcPXfLr9x — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 25, 2026

With all four matchups in the week ahead against title contenders, he’ll have a chance to play in front of some rather large TV audiences, during some significant moments.

Buckle up.