There is no one way to do anything in the NBA. And that is very clear when it comes to NBA veterans and watching how they choose to handle their eventual decline. Some decide they still need to start games, while others fade into the background, becoming reserves or DNP-CD mentors.

There are two very specific examples that serve as the basis for this piece. The first is DeMar DeRozan, who hadn’t come off the bench since his rookie season with the Raptors in 2009-10. He signed with the Nuggets and is indeed finally coming off the bench.

And the other, the real example, is CJ McCollum. He’s been a starter in the association for much of his 14-year NBA career, and he was recently pulled from the starting lineup in favor of rookie guard Kingston Flemings.

well that it was CJ McCollum does pic.twitter.com/aR5BIUNhSf — Steve Jones (@stevejones20) November 16, 2026

Not just being okay with this, but McCollum also gave a fantastic explanation. This should absolutely make James Harden think.

McCollum Shows What Kind Of Vet He Is

Acquired by the Hawks at last year’s trade deadline, CJ McCollum thrived in his new surroundings. His clutch play helped them to defeat the eventual-champion Knicks twice in the opening round. And as he has struggled with the starting group this year, he gave up that starting spot he has long held. Here’s what he had to say about it, speaking on Amazon’s NightCap.

“He's learning and growing. And I think it gives him a chance to develop. For us as a franchise and for us as an organization, I'm 35 and he's 19, so I see the vision of where they're going. I think for us to be successful, he has to develop. He has to get better. We got to be able to have a deep team who's able to contribute off the bench.”

CJ McCollum explains why he gave up his starting spot to 19 year old Kingston Fleming, saying the team's long term success depends on developing its younger players



“As a starting unit I think we were a little sluggish. I think we were lackluster. From a ball movement… pic.twitter.com/YuSQgqJSsa — dank (@cptdankkk) November 14, 2026

James Harden, meanwhile, has not been thriving for the Cavs. His percentages and numbers are the lowest they’ve ever been as a starter, and that’s while still playing a full load of minutes every game. This Reddit piece here pulled some data from other Cleveland pieces and serves as a nice guide to the nuanced details.

The short version is that Harden has not been making his teammates better. The on/off ratings have gone in wildly different directions for players when they play with and without the veteran. And that is a very worrying sign.

Harden's performance against the Knicks was great to see, but it was just one game out of 14.

Harden Can Learn A Thing Or Two

Yes, James Harden inked a three-year, $97 million extension. It’s true he could have made $40 million this season, but he re-negotiated a longer deal that is fully guaranteed at a lower yearly number to help the finances. That does not mean the organization is beholden to keeping him in the starting five.

Harden still has a lot in the tank, but in how he’s been utilized with all of the run he’s gotten, a reserve role could make sense. He could still play 27-30 minutes per game, rather than the 34 he has now. Donovan Mitchell has not paired well next to him, and deserves more of a look running things on his own. That is when he has had his best games, after all.

C.J. McCollum has always done and said the right things on the court, and sacrificing a starting spot so a young player can learn and grow a bit quicker is as selfless as it gets. Imagine Harden doing the same for Meleek Thomas?

Whether something like this actually comes to fruition in Cleveland can only be determined by time. But seeing this in Atlanta certainly raised some thoughts.