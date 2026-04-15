Jaylon Tyson’s Role in Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Rotation Is in Jeopardy

The Cleveland Cavaliers won 52 games in the regular season while using 41 different starting lineups.

Due to significant roster changes and multiple key injuries, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson leaned on Cleveland’s depth to get through the regular season. Ahead of Cleveland’s first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, Atkinson will be tasked with shrinking the rotation – and might not be able to lean on some of the talented players who brought the Cavs this far.

“I’d hate to be Kenny having to pick all of us,” Cavs star Donovan Mitchell said last week. “But I think it really helps now we’re fresh, now we’re finding ways. You have a lot of playoff experience in this locker room.”

Jaylon Tyson appeared in 66 games for the Cavaliers in his second season in the NBA, starting 42 of those games. His emergence from unknown prospect into reliable, impact roleplayer was a reason why the Cavaliers were able to turn their season around and lock up the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Now, Tyson could be the odd man out of Atkinson’s playoff rotation.

Assuming that the Cavs will feature Mitchell, James Harden, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade, Sam Merrill and Max Strus in the NBA Playoffs, it becomes harder to find a role for other pieces.

Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis came to the Cavaliers in a trade with the Sacramento Kings in exchange for De’Andre Hunter around the trade deadline. Ellis brought a hard-nose defensive mentality and fit seamlessly into the rotation with the Cavs, guaranteeing himself a role in the postseason.

Schroder brought ballhandling ability, which was needed after Cleveland’s Lonzo Ball experiment failed.

If Atkinson has to choose between Tyson and Schroder, he might give the nod to the veteran point guard.

Schroder brought a championship mindset to the Cavaliers, having won several gold medals in EuroBasket and FIBA. He’s played 74 games in the NBA Playoffs and averages a tick under 12 points per game in those outings – proving to be a playable ballhandler off of the bench.

It’s hard to replicate that sort of “big game” experience.

Tyson had been dealing with a big toe injury, but was able to return to the court before the Cavaliers wrapped up their regular season. Even prior to that injury, though, Tyson’s minutes shrunk once Strus exploded onto the scene in the final month of the season.

At 6-foot-6, Tyson is a bigger option for the Cavaliers, but is less experienced. He only appeared in four playoff games for the team as a rookie, and never played more than 15 minutes in a given outing.

Utilizing Tyson defensively on Brandon Ingram would be the smart matchup. But will Atkinson trust him? Especially considering so many other veteran options?

The Cavaliers have way more talent and depth than the Raptors. Perhaps Atkinson could find an opportunity to roll the dice with an expanded lineup in the first round, especially understanding that this is a series the Cavaliers are expected to win with ease.