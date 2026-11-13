Where the Cavaliers Stand in the Eastern Conference After Their Latest Win

12 games into the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have already shown the good, the bad, and the ugly. A difficult schedule will do that. Games like Wednesday night's game against the Knicks serve as a reminder of the potential that this squad has.

And the ones like Monday versus the Hornets show quite the opposite.

A .500 record at this point is nothing new for the franchise, as last season saw some similar turmoil during the first two months of the campaign. They were one single game over .500 after blowing a Christmas Day lead to the Knicks.

So, where does this team stand in the Eastern Conference? Literally and figuratively, let’s talk.

Figuratively: Somewhere In The Middle

Coming into the season, the Eastern Conference was absolutely loaded. Injuries and early play have shown things to be a little different than expected. The Hawks are certainly better than pundits had them. The Wizards being 4-9 was not on many bingo cards. The Raptors being without Kawhi Leonard (and Scottie Barnes) has kept them from being at full strength.

The Celtics have shone, while the Sixers have looked very good with the new group. The Pistons are still dangerous. The Heat haven’t been so good. The Knicks are near .500. Now, it has only been 12 games, so plenty has yet to be determined. But so far, the Cavs should feel decent about how they look.

At 6-6, the Cavs are currently the #6 seed in the Eastern Conference. James Harden is coming off his first big night of the year. Donovan Mitchell has started to look good (CHA game aside), and the bench has been stepping up amidst all of their injuries.

James Harden against the defending champs:



32 PTS | 2 STL | 9/14 FG | 5/7 3FG | 85 TS% pic.twitter.com/FKiZ3yxxzh — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 12, 2026

The folks who can help push this team to a higher ground include Mitchell, rising rookie Meleek Thomas, and, of course, Peyton Watson. Jarrett Allen will be the de facto top big with Evan Mobley out of the lineup and will need to do his thing.

Cleveland has wins over both Philly and New York, as well as a tough victory against Minnesota a few weeks ago. They’re somewhere in the middle of this incredibly difficult conference.

In Actuality: The #6 Spot

The Cavs, as mentioned above, are 6-6 in the #6 spot. The team boasts the #9 scoring offense in the league, along with the #19 scoring defense. Of course, the latter is something to be worked on. Holding the Sixers to 95 points last Friday night was a good step.

Victories over Philly and New York show what type of team Cleveland is capable of being. The blowout loss at the hands of Charlotte also proves that they are not always motivated. Whether that’s on the coach or the players is up for interpretation. Kenny Atkinson, after a defeat last Saturday, talked about how tough it will be to secure a top-six spot in the East.

El primer doble-doble de MARIO HEZONJA con la camiseta de los @cavs.



📊🤝 15 puntos y 10 rebotes ante los Sixers.



+11 en sus minutos en cancha. pic.twitter.com/jY1EHWoqtV — NBASpain (@NBAspain) November 7, 2026

But that isn’t the real mindset of the team, nor should it be. #1 seed and 64 wins two years ago, followed by 50 wins and an ECF berth after a tumultuous start last season. They can handle what they need to.

The weekend battle with Miami and Dallas will serve as a litmus test to see if this is a group ready to go to war and win two games in as many days. Lessons will be learned. Can they move up and clinch home-court advantage in round one again?

It’s a long campaign, after all. It’s how they follow up after each performance that will reveal the burning question: Are they contenders?