Mario Hezonja Describes What He Brings To The Cavs

The Cleveland Cavaliers truly addressed the wing position this offseason with the acquisition of Peyton Watson, who is sure to bring a metric ton of athletic pop to the rotation. And after experiencing a true breakout during the 2025-26 season, he is on the cusp of becoming one of the NBA’s premier wing talents, on both ends of the floor at that.

And while the organization and fans alike are rightfully excited about the inclusion of Watson, there is another new addition that has the Cleveland masses feeling quite optimistic as well.

Enter Mario Hezonja

The former top five selection comes to the city of Cleveland fresh off a dynamic 2025-26 campaign in which he posted averages of 17.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists, and 1.0 Steal, in roughly 23.3 minutes per game for Real Madrid. He helped lead his team to the top of the standings and as a result, was named Spanish ACB Regular Season MVP

In doing so, he joined a growing list of international players to also make noise in the NBA, including that of Facundo Campazzo (2023-24), Luka Doncic (2017-18), Nikola Mirotic (2012-13), and Arvydas Sabonic (1993-94 and 94-95).

He has quietly been establishing himself as one of the best players on the international scene and is ready to make the jump back to the NBA after more than 6 years away from the association. And when asked to describe what Cleveland is getting in his addition, he didn’t mince words.

Well.. very hardworking player that plays 200% every day. There is no off games, super versatile, can do all on the on the court with confidence, grit, and a lot of hunger. Hezonja on what he adds the Cavaliers

Cleveland appears to be getting the accomplished forward at the right time as his game has grown since departing the league. But the crazy thing is, it's not just his game that has change. Hezonja came to media day festivities absolutely jacked. He appears noticeably different than he did upon last suiting up for an NBA franchise.

Cleveland currently lists him at 242 pounds, but Hezonja himself reportedly told reporters during media day that he is walking around at 260 as of right now, which is insane considering he also mentioned that he entered the league around 190 pounds back in 2015.

This has only added to speculation regarding just how Head Coach Kenny Atkinson will elect to utilize him. Based on prior experience, it’s highly likely that Hezonja will be deployed as the team’s prior backup power forward but that isn’t quite set in stone as of right now as Nae’Qwan Tomlin is also vying for the position.

Hezonja was also gracious enough to elaborate on a take of his regarding Cleveland's weather. He appeared as genuine as can be during his media availability sessions and seems ready to hit the ground running in the wine and gold. Time will tell how it all pans out but his addition certainly has the potential to be a boon for a Cleveland bench short on reliable front court depth as of right now.