3 Cavaliers Who Could Surprise Everyone This Season

While the Cavaliers’ roster is jam-packed with a substantial amount of talent within the starting lineup, especially after the acquisition of athletic wing Peyton Watson, there are still many question marks surrounding nearly every other member of their current roster.

For one reason or another, each reserve has their own flaw, weakness, or circumstance to overcome and that means that we are bound for a few surprises. With that being the case, let’s examine 3 players who could surprise us during the 2026-27 season through their play.

No.1: Nae’Qwan Tomlin

While there has been a large emphasis placed on the external additions this franchise has brought in this offseason, and rightfully so to be honest, there remains several in-house talents just waiting for their next opportunity to make a difference.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin is one such player. At 25 years old, the Tomlin may be closer to hitting his proverbial ceiling than other developmental projects on the roster. That, however, doesn’t mean that he couldn’t suddenly have a true breakout season.

Standing at roughly 6-8, with a 7-2.5 wingspan, the Harlem product has ideal size for a modern day forward. A naturally gifted athlete, he is well equipped to handle the rigors of life in a frontcourt.

The only problem standing in his way his lack of perimeter shot. It’s not as if we haven’t seen him attempt the shot or make it for that matter. But he remains a major work in progress in this regard.

All that said, all that it would take for Tomlin to surprise folks this season, is a semi-reliable triple. If can go can from around 23% to around 34-35% on solid volume (say 3-4 attempts per game) he’ll have made major progress.

No. 2: Mario Hezonja

When the Croatian National Team Star was brought in earlier this offseason, reception among fans seemed a bit mixed. And to be fair, it’s understandable. Hezonja has been out of the league for 6+ years. His most recent NBA minute was logged on August 29th, 2020, during the NBA Bubble. Yes, it’s been that long.

That said, it’s not as if former top 5 pick has been sitting on the couch since then. He’s kept busy overseas, suiting up for various Euro league outfits, including the last 4 seasons with international powerhouse, Real Madrid.

Hezonja is fresh off a 2025-26 season in which he posted averages of 17.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 1.9 Assists, in roughly 23.3 minutes per game. He was named Spanish ACB Regular Season MVP for his efforts.

There is legitimate belief in Cleveland circles that Hezonja could wow fans in his return to the NBA. That would be a welcome sight for a team short on reliable frontcourt depth off the bench.

No. 3: Craig Porter Jr.

Porter Jr is finding himself on all sorts of lists this offseason. He could be the first Cavalier shipped out this season. He could also be the first Cavalier to surprise fans this season with a true breakout. Make no mistake, he’s had flashes in the past. Especially during his rookie season, a year in which he took advantage of a few injuries to the roster. There are multiple games from his inaugural campaign that live rent-free in my head.

He’s already such a versatile piece…

That said, Porter’s one true NBA swing skill remains the perimeter shot. The percentages are solid enough. It’s the volume that leaves a bit to be desired. He’s a career 37.7% shot from long distance. Believe it or not, he’s placed well in that stat category over the span of his 3 pro seasons, including the 94th percentile in 2024-25. It all circles back to volume as he’s taken a career 1.1 triples per contest.

Porter could surprise a lot of people and maybe make them re-think their plans for him simply by becoming a consistent shooter from beyond the arc. Even if he took around 3-4 attempts per contest, it could greatly improve his chances of sticking within the rotation.

Of course, there are contractual considerations to factor in as well, as he’s on a team option for the season, but that’s a conversation for another day.