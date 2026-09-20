The Cavs Have a New Blueprint - And It Starts On Defense

The Cleveland Cavaliers have always been one of the more dangerous teams on the offensive side of the ball during the Donovan Mitchell era.

In fact, they’ve finished top 10 in offensive rating in 3 out of his 4 seasons with the wine and gold, including a number one finish in 2024-25 at 121.7 (top 5 in NBA history).

And while they’ve historically been a very good defense during that same stretch, finishing top 10 in 3 out of those 4 years, including a number one finish in 2022-23, there is always room for growth. Enter Peyton Watson, one of the league's premier defensive stoppers.

A Formidable Defensive Playmaker

While I feel it’s important to consider the valuable contributions of former Cavalier Dean Wade on the defensive side of the court, the Cavaliers haven’t truly had a defensive playmaker the caliber of Watson in quite some time.

With respect to Wade, who is widely regarded as one of the NBA’s better wing defenders (91st percentile perimeter isolation defender last season), Watson gives the team both a high-level stopper at the point of attack AND another shot blocker on the interior.

The 24-year-old wing is a constant threat to send an opponent’s attempt into the third row. He ended the 2025-26 season with a staggering block rate of 1.9%, which placed within the 99th percentile among wings. In fact, among wings that saw the floor for at least 500 minutes, no one was more effective a shot blocker than Watson. He was that good.

Peyton Watson was in the 99th Percentile in BLK% in 2025-26. In fact, among wings with at least 500 minutes played, no one was more effective a shot blocker than Watson.



He was that good. pic.twitter.com/cKmKQfxGLh — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 20, 2026

The UCLA product was often assigned the toughest opposing threat out on the perimeter but could also handle some of the more difficult frontcourt matchups as well. As a result, he placed within the 97th percentile in matchup difficulty as well as the 97th percentile in defensive positional versatility this past season.

His presence on that end of the floor should help further insulate the backcourt by heightening their margin for error. Cleveland’s backline could be downright scary, with Watson, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen all representing shot-blocking threats to varying degrees.

Perhaps another potential strength Watson is bringing to the proverbial table is his prowess as a rebounder. His per-game averages may not scream elite but he’s always graded solidly as a glass eater. And in keeping in line with the topic at hand, his knack for hauling in defensive rebounds is sure to be a quality addition to a Cavs lineup that has struggled to do so at times.

He placed within the 93rd percentile in defensive rebounding crashing, the 61st in defensive rebounds per 75, and the 80th percentile in defensive rebounding talent. He ends possessions for the opposing team and that can be often under looked part of playing defense.

If he can bring a similar impact out of the gate, I could see Cleveland returning to top 10 status as a defensive rebounding team after finishing 18th (69.2%) in that area in 2025-26.

Overall, Watson just affords Cleveland with a true game wrecking presence defensively. His addition should, in theory, provide the starting five with more balance on both sides of the ball. If his breakout carries over into the 2026-27 campaign, Cleveland will truly be a dangerous team come the playoffs.