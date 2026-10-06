Cavs fans got their first (unofficial) look at newcomer Mario Hezonja just the other day. Highlights surfaced from the NBA Spain X account of him in a team uniform, playing in an intrasquad scrimmage. And one word that sums up what was able to be seen? Wow.

A lot has been made of his bigger physique and athletic ability still being there. He has said all the right things in his media sessions.

Staff and players alike have had nothing but glowing reviews of the Croatian forward. And now that the highlights in a team uniform have been seen, let’s list some takeaways.

Extremely Gifted Athlete

Mario Hezonja was looking extraordinary during the team’s open practice, hitting quick-release threes from all over the floor and getting right to the bucket. The speed that he moves with at his 6’9, 260-lb frame is truly astonishing, and this is a player ready to wreak havoc.

It was known from the time he first signed with the Cavs that Hezonja could ba a problem on the floor. And he took absolutely no time at all to prove it. A :30 clip is enough to merit the potential he possesses and how he will be fitting into the team. All his media answers have been about his fit and being meldable, coming into an established team and being an asset.

Dean Wade offered plenty last season for this team, but he wasn’t doing any of this. Save for the one massive performance against the Celtics a few years ago, he was never much of an offensive difference maker. Hezonja is the opposite, and playing some of the minutes left behind by #32, he’ll provide something the team hasn’t had.

Scoring from a big wing rather than just somebody using their size for the defensive side of the ball.

Projecting His Rotational Position For Opening Night

Mario Hezonja should absolutely get minutes when the Cavs open the season with the Sixers on Oct. 22. He could spell any of the team’s frontcourt guys and still enable the team to still maintain their size. He’ll bring a scoring dimension that Nae’Qwan Tomlin still hasn’t proven to possess.

Hezonja, it appears, is a genuine dream signing. He could slot as high as eighth, third off the bench behind Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson. He will be able to play both forward spots, and give Cleveland a bit of a Pacers-type of dimension. They beat the Cavs two years ago with depth and size on the wing. With Hezonja, Tomlin, and Peyton Watson in the fold, the length is going to be massive.

The athletic ability that Hezonja possesses is genuinely impressive, and he’s going to be putting it on display in 2026-27. Right off the bat, he should be able to hit the 15-20 minute range, and this could be his best NBA season. He hasn’t been in the league since 2019-20, but he’s back and ready to stick this time around.