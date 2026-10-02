A lot has been learned about Mario Hezonja over the past week.

He’s no longer just “that guy who signed in July” but somebody who brings a lot of intrigue to the table. His rebuilt frame makes him a force on the floor, while his answers at Media Day pressers have made him very intriguing.

Hezonja appears to be a man of a few words. Let’s talk about some of these interesting findings.

Not A Big Social Media Guy

The Cavs admins were doing lightning-round-style questions with players over the course of the media days. It’s not a surprise to see them trying to get some relatable content for the fans to relate to and connect with.

Interestingly enough though, Mario Hezonja really didn’t seem to have much he wanted to add.

Takeaways include some of the following: He doesn’t have a favorite snack. He mentioned asking his wife when given the question of why he chose to wear #33 with the team. It took three asks about the favorite artist question before the Croatian forward finally uttered Drake as his final choice.

The vibes being given here were a bit reminiscent of Kawhi Leonard with the Raptors in 2018. He really didn’t have much to say, and gave some memorable laughs up on the podium.

There were a few things we did learn about Hezonja, though. He likes pasta, his favorite color is green, and his favorite movie is The Godfather. Asked about his most memorable NBA game, he didn’t list any personal accolades.

Not dunking on Giannis Antetokounmpo, or blocking LeBron James to seal a win. He said it was the first meeting with the Lakers after Kobe Bryant passed away.

Hezonja could be perceived as somebody being thoughtful with his words rather than just saying anything.

A Fan of the Cleveland Weather

Earlier in the week, Mario Hezonja was telling Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show’s Michael Lucas how he felt about the weather, in general,

“I cannot stand sun. I am not a sun person. I don’t like the heat, I cannot stand it anymore. I was all over the world, I was in Spain twice, in Orlando, in Croatia, sun all the time… I am super done with that. So… cloud, rain, snow. Thank you Cleveland.”

Not a fan of the sun after “dealing with it” at a few past stops, Hezonja made it clear he is a fan of the murkier weather. With that specific nugget, he landed himself in the perfect place. A nice added bonus for a player who already loved the team after watching them from afar last season.

The summers in Cleveland are worth all the hype and more. But it’s those snowy, muddy months that will be what the Croatian forward most looks forward to in his first season.

#33 will take the floor for the first time in just six days, when the Cavs open preseason play against the Celtics.

The man of few words and real international man of mystery will be must-see TV in year one back in the association. Watch for Hezonja, dunking on a basket near you soon.