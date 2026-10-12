There are few things, as a player, that feel better than bouncing back after a rough game, and in the case of Mario Hezonja, the reigning Spanish ACB MVP and one of the newest members of this roster, that had to be the case Sunday.

Hezonja followed up a so-so debut against Boston, with a productive performance against Orlando, showcasing a level of versatility that should have even the most pessimistic of Cleveland fans blushing.

In just under 17 minutes of action, the former top-5 pick contributed 13 Points, 5 Rebounds, 2 Assists, 2 Steals, & 2 Blocks, while completing 5/9 from the field, including 2/4 from long distance. The utilitarian nature of his production suggests that he may be comfortable providing in more than a few different ways.

He was an active participant on the glass, adding on both ends of it. He provided ball handlers with a reliable catch-and-shoot outlet. And he ran the floor well, offering a transition running mate to all who sprinted the length of the floor with him.

Hezonja gave Cleveland a sturdy presence at forward, on the interior, rejecting shots and getting involved offensively in the same sequence. Simply put, he appeared to be a great deal more comfortable out there in just his 2nd preseason appearance for the Cavaliers.

Mario Hezonja showed versatility tonight pic.twitter.com/QlUUR7OqL3 — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 12, 2026

And after being away from the NBA for more than 6 years, that type of performance had to feel great for the international sensation. And after reflecting on what his biggest adjustment has been thus far, this one had to raise his confidence.

Never mind the fact that it came against the team that drafted him way back during the 2015 NBA draft.

Now, obviously, this one performance will not guarantee him a spot within the rotation all season long; it should, however, function as a building block towards reacclimating himself to the association.

It must be acknowledged that a major competitor for the role that Hezonja is gunning for, Nae’Qwan Tomlin, hasn’t appeared in preseason as of penning this. The positional battle at backup power forward could get heated as the season ramps up.

But performances like this are a clear indicator of the talent that once got him selected over a decade ago. For him to maintain a stranglehold on the job, he’ll have to provide a consistent level of impact moving forward.

Hezonja may get another opportunity to showcase his skill set come Tuesday night as Cleveland will take on this very same Orlando Magic team, albeit on the road this time. Time will tell how he manages to follow this one up.