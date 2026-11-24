The Cleveland Cavaliers’ developing depth could give them difficult decisions before the NBA trade deadline.

As Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas earn greater responsibility and Mario Hezonja strengthens the frontcourt, opportunities are becoming harder to find for others. Cleveland must determine whether keeping that depth provides more value than using it to address another need.

Craig Porter Jr., Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Sam Merrill each offer useful skills. Their paths to consistent minutes, however, warrant examination.

Craig Porter Jr.

Porter’s case for a fresh start begins with the gap between his abilities and his current offensive involvement.

He is averaging 11.8 minutes, the second-lowest figure of his career, while attempting career lows of 1.8 field goals and 0.5 3-pointers per game. His scoring average is also at a career low.

For a guard competing with Proctor and Thomas, that limited aggression makes it difficult to establish a role.

Porter averages three drives per game, eighth on the Cavaliers, and carries a 13.3% usage rate that ranks in the seventh percentile. He is neither consistently stretching defenses nor generating enough penetration to compensate.

There are still reasons another team could value him.

His career-best 2.1% block rate ranks in the 98th percentile, reflecting unusual defensive production from the guard position. His 1.45 assist-to-usage ratio ranks in the 97th percentile, illustrating his ability to facilitate within a modest offensive assignment.

Porter can provide passing, rebounding and defensive activity. Cleveland’s problem is finding a lineup in which those strengths outweigh his reluctance to shoot.

A move could give him a clearer opportunity while allowing the Cavaliers to rebalance their depth. Especially with the emergence of younger options. His limited role means Cleveland should maintain realistic expectations about a potential return. That's the line they must toe with CPJ.

Craig Porter Jr has the highest block percentage of his career at 2.1% (98th Percentile)#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/uKybr3yDf7 — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 22, 2026

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Tomlin presents a more difficult evaluation because he has yet to make his season debut (which is unfortunate given the team's struggles to field size some night).

Cleveland should be cautious about making a firm judgment before seeing him healthy. Still, Hezonja’s contributions at power forward have complicated Tomlin’s path to playing time.

Tomlin’s appeal remains his size, athleticism and ability to generate extra possessions. Last season, his 8.6% offensive rebounding rate ranked in the 98th percentile, while his 1.6% block rate placed him in the 91st percentile.

Those are valuable qualities for a team seeking more activity around the basket.

The question is whether his perimeter shooting will allow Cleveland to use him consistently. Tomlin has made 29 of 125 career 3-point attempts, or 23.2%, including 27 of 112 catch-and-shoot opportunities. That must change, no matter where he plays this season and beyond.

Defenses can use that shooting uncertainty to crowd Cleveland’s creators and interior scorers. Until Tomlin makes opponents respect his jumper, fitting him alongside other limited shooters could remain challenging.

The Cavaliers should explore his market while continuing to evaluate his development. A team with more available minutes might be better positioned to invest in his offensive growth.

Sam Merrill

Merrill’s inclusion has more to do with Cleveland’s emerging guards than a lack of value in his own game.

His movement shooting gives the Cavaliers something distinct. Running defenders through screens can create space for teammates even when Merrill never receives the ball.

Proctor and Thomas do not automatically replace that effect. Their development does, however, give Cleveland additional shooting options alongside ballhandling and scoring versatility.

With limited rotation minutes available, the Cavaliers must consider whether Merrill’s contract could help facilitate a deal for another need, potentially at backup center.

His difficulty staying healthy adds uncertainty to that calculation.

Cleveland should avoid treating overlapping skills as proof that Merrill is unnecessary. But if Proctor and Thomas sustain their production, the Cavaliers could have enough backcourt depth to consider a deal that improves their frontcourt.

The standard should be whether a move produces a better, more dependable rotation. Each of these three players belongs in that discussion, even if none needs to be moved simply to make a change.