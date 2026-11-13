NBA Coaching Veteran Teased As Potential Kenny Atkinson Replacement

The Cleveland Cavaliers' 6-6 start to their season has jump-started some uncomfortable conversations.

Most notably, about head coach Kenny Atkinson and whether or not he is the right coach for this team moving forward. Some of the head-scratching losses in the young season have raised more questions than provided answers.

Other conversations include veteran James Harden, of course, who has gotten off to his worst start, but he did bounce back with 32 in a critical victory over the Knicks earlier in the week.

An interesting discussion was had by Chris Fedor and Ethan Sands on the Wine & Gold Talk Podcast today, who cover the team for Cleveland.com and co-host the podcast together.

Potential Kenny Atkinson Replacement?

The Kenny Atkinson discussion on the podcast quickly turned into a potential replacement. And the name floated around by Chris Fedor and Ethan Sands? Tom Thibodeau. Here’s why Fedor believes he would be considered:

“If you poll a lot of NBA people around the NBA and you ask them who’s the best available coach that doesn’t have an NBA job right now, a lot of them will say Thibs.

“There is a relationship between Thibs and Donovan Mitchell. They are neighbors in Greenwich, Connecticut. And then also when you make a coaching change, you try to find the antithesis of the guy you just fired.”

Of course, the relationship with Mitchell is key. A mainstay on the team and signed for the long-term, any hired coach would have to be able to work with him. Their Connecticut connection absolutely plays a major part in any decision.

Fedor made another interesting point about a replacement coach having to be different from the guy he replaced.

“Well, I would say Thibs is quite the opposite of Kenny Atkinson, right? Shorten the rotation, play these dudes big minutes, work them harder behind the scenes, defense first as opposed to offense first. I think Thibs has a reputation for fixing defenses, don’t you?”

Thibodeau has been very well known, in all three of his stops in Chicago, Minnesota, and New York, for having his teams play fierce defense.

Tom Thibodeau is almost the antithesis of Kenny Atkinson, but that could be exactly what makes him an intriguing alternative in Cleveland.



If the Cavs' front office decides it's time for a change, @ChrisFedor believes Thibs could become the easiest pivot. pic.twitter.com/Ed0I0UbzmN — The Wine and Gold Talk Podcast (@WineGoldTalkPod) November 13, 2026

Thibodeau’s Presence At Practice

Back in October, Tom Thibodeau actually stopped by a Cavs practice. This was a couple of days before the team’s season opener against the Sixers. Click here for a refresher on that situation.

Back to the present, where Chris Fedor recalled that practice appearance:

“So yeah, you don’t want to make too much of a guy being present at a practice before the season started, but there are enough other logical reasons why that guy continues to get brought up specifically.”

It does matter that Thibodeau stopped by. Doc Rivers was brought in as a “coaching consultant” for Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee, then ended up with the team’s head-coaching job within a few months. This situation is very different, but it’s worth knowing that.

Thibodeau also spent time at Rockets training camp, for what it's worth.

Is A Coaching Change Imminent

As of this moment, it does not appear that a coaching change is imminent in Cleveland. This is still Kenny Atkinson’s team right now. If the team doesn’t fix things in the coming months, it could definitely be on the table. But for now, nothing different.

Should something come up, though, refer to this article and that podcast episode (linked below) as pieces of evidence that it would not be a complete shocker for Tom Thibodeau to be a potential Atkinson replacement.

Despite being 68 years of age, Thibs very clearly still has a passion and love for the game, and has plenty left to offer it.