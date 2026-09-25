Houston Rockets training camp started earlier this week, giving the Rockets a chance to acclimate before the start of preseason action in early October. Two-time NBA Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau was spotted watching the team’s practice on Thursday.

Thibodeau last worked as head coach of the New York Knicks before being relieved of his duties in 2025. The 68-year-old is not part of an NBA coaching staff at the moment.

During media availability, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka explained why Thibodeau stopped by Houston’s training camp.

“Ed Pinckney worked with him and coached with him for a few years. Obviously, I’ve known Thibs for years now. I think he’s just making the rounds and checking out some camps. Since Houston was one of his previous stops, he asked if he could come. Obviously, I had no problem (with it).”

Thibodeau was an assistant coach for the Rockets from 2003 to 2007. He worked under then-head coach Jeff Van Gundy, and the franchise’s top players from that era included Tracy McGrady and Yao Ming.

Roughly two decades later, Udoka is managing the Rockets’ pursuit of an NBA championship. Houston’s latest campaign ended in a first-round playoff elimination against the Los Angeles Lakers.

May 1, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka prior to game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tough Decisions

One of Udoka’s various decisions for the upcoming season will be determining how much playing time to allocate to the 37-year-old Kevin Durant. Last season, Durant averaged 26.0 points over 36.4 minutes per game.

While Durant has continued to exhibit a longevity similar to 22-time All-Star LeBron James, there is a case to be made that the 16-time All-Star should take on fewer minutes to preserve his durability throughout the regular season. This is an idea that Durant pushed back on during training camp, and it will be surprising if the Rockets do too much to enforce it if he disapproves.

Another factor that Udoka will need to consider is the development of Reed Sheppard. Sheppard averaged 13.5 points, 3.4 assists, and 1.5 steals on 43% field-goal shooting over 82 games, finishing in the top 10 for Sixth Man of the Year voting.

With Fred VanVleet expected to be the starting point guard of the Rockets’ crowded backcourt, shifting Amen Thompson over to shooting guard and slotting Marcus Smart as a backup option, Sheppard could experience a decrease in minutes.

Udoka has approximately one more month to prepare for the 2026-2027 season. Thibodeau could be involved in a coaching role within the league by that time too.