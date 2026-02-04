Cleveland Cavaliers Reportedly Turned Down This Major Trade Offer for Jarrett Allen

The NBA trade deadline has been non stopped drama coming from every corner of the league. As the official deadline is approaching on Thursday, Feb. 5th at 3:00 pm, the Cleveland Cavaliers have already made some swings with the possibility of making more.

The Cavs started off by trading away forward De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings in return for Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis. This move was not much of a surprise, as Cleveland’s team cost was over the second apron, and Hunter was having a tough season, shooting a career low from three.

The move made last night of trading away Darius Garland to the Clippers for former MVP James Harden was a bit more stunning. Cleveland seems not believe the current roster has what it takes to win it all.

Cavs center Jarrett Allen’s name has also been floated around in trade talks, and it was recently reported that Cleveland denied to move Allen for a piece that was moved yesterday.

What was the trade Cleveland said no to?

The trade that the Cavs were offered was acquiring former Chicago Bulls' big man Nikola Vucevic and a first-round pick for Allen.

Vucevic and a second-round pick were traded to the Boston Celtics yesterday, in exchange for Anfernee Simmons and a second-round pick.

Vucevic, 35, is averaging 16.9 points per game this season, along with 9.0 rebounds per game. He is about eight years older than Allen and would have brought more shooting at the center position if the trade had been made.

Allen is currently making $20 million a year, with his cap hit spiking to $28 million next season, then into the 30s the next couple of years. Vucevic is making slightly more this year than Allen at $21.5 million, but he is an unrestricted free agent after the year.

Many Cavs fans are relieved that Cleveland said no to this deal, as acquiring a much older player who is not the defensive piece that Allen is would be a bad trade. Cleveland also saying no to taking on Vucevic with a first-round pick in the deal points towards them unlikely making a deal to give up Allen, setting the price at higher than maybe thought of before.

Although it is still possible that Cleveland trades Allen away, it seems it will take a little more than teams may be willing to give up.

The Cavaliers are still expected to be aggressive until the end of the deadline, though.