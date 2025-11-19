Five questions ahead of Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets for their annual trip to Rocket Arena. The two teams are among the best in the NBA, so it should be an exciting matchup between them.

With two talented teams going to battle, we spoke with Houston Rockets On SI contributor Lachard Binkley ahead of the matchup to learn more about the Cavs' upcoming opponent. Binkley can be followed on X @BinkleyHoops.

The Rockets started the season with an 0-2 record, but have won nine of their last 10 to improve to 9-3. What is the reason behind the team's success so far?

Of course, besides the obvious it has been the Rockets getting off to a historic start on offense. They 124.8 points per game would be their best offensive season in franchise history.

The Rockets traded Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks and a first-round pick to the Phoenix Suns for Kevin Durant this offseason. How much has the future Hall-of-Famer impacted the Rockets?

Kevin Durant has raised not only the players games but also the entire franchise. Every player on the court with him plays with a lot more confidence than previous years.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant looks up during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What is something that people should know about the Houston Rockets that cannot be found in a box score?

The Rockets are truly a team that doesn't care about who takes the shots and that is why their offense is so dynamic.

If the Rockets were to lose to snap their winning streak and lose to the Cavaliers, what would be the reason why?

As was the case agaisnt the Spurs and the Pistons if they dont win the rebounding battle and turn the ball over they will have a hard time winning on the road.

What’s your prediction for the game between the Rockets and Cavs in Cleveland at Rocket Arena?

I think the way Alperen Sengun and Kevin Durant or playing right now and the Rockets dominance on the boards they will come away with their fifth straight victory in a game that comes down to the final two minutes.

Tipoff for the game between the Rockets and Cavaliers is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network Ohio if they are in the allotted area or stream it on NBA League Pass if they are out-of-market. Rockets fans can catch the game on Space City Home Network.