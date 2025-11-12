How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat game tonight: Time, channel, breakdown

On Monday night, Donovan Mitchell grabbed a rebound and ran out to hit a turnaround three pointer to tie the game against the Miami Heat at 138-138 with .4 seconds left on the clock. Then, the Cavs made an unfortunate error that led to a devastating loss for the Cavaliers.

Going into the second game, the Cavaliers (7-4) need to make some changes. They gave up 41 free throws. It was not completely on the team as to why the Heat were getting so many calls, as Coach Kenny Atkinson stated in his press conference after the game.

In this game however, the Cavs will be without three of the players who started the last game. Evan Mobley, Donovan Mitchell, and Darius Garland will all be out in this one. Without the big three, it will be hard for them to put up a good fight against this high powered offense.

The Miami Heat (7-4) played superbly in the win. Norman Powell came in clutch at the end of the game. He finished with 33 points and could not seem to miss in the fourth and in overtime. Along with him, Center Kel’el Ware grabbed 20 rebounds on his own for the team.

The Heat won't have to change much of their gameplan going into this one, especially with the news of the Cavs resting their All-Stars. As long as they aren't overly confident in this matchup, they will be the clear favorites tonight.

After their last game, the Cavaliers broke an NBA record with 98 consecutive games with at least 10 three pointers made. They took a total 120 shots, with 65 of them being from beyond the arc, which is the most since 2019.

Where to find the Cavaliers vs. Heat game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Cavs vs. Heat Injury Report

Cavaliers: Max Strus (foot) is out. Darius Garland (toe) is out. Jaylon Tyson (concussion) is out. Donovan Mitchell (rest) is out. Evan Mobley (rest) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is questionable.

Heat: Tyler Herro (ankle/foot) is out. Bam Adebayo (toe) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavaliers

Lonzo Ball

Sam Merrill

De’Andre Hunter

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Heat

Davion Mitchell

Norman Powell

Pelle Larson

Andrew Wiggins

Kel’el Ware

Cavaliers vs. Heat predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Heat by 5.5

O/U: 238.5

Cavaliers 114, Heat 123 : This is going to be hard for Cleveland. Miami will likely be playing the same lineup as Monday and have the momentum. If Atkinson can coach this team to a win, it will be a close one.

Sam Merrill has had a phenomenal season and is going to be providing most of the offense for the team tonight. He is averaging 15 points a game and 48% from three. He could go out there and drop 30 plus for the Cavs, but that will not be enough. Everything has to go right for Cleveland tonight.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Thursday, Nov. 13 vs. Toronto

Saturday, Nov. 15 vs. Memphis