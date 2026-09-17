One Cavaliers Weakness That Could Become a Major Problem This Season

Of all the strengths within the Cleveland Cavaliers, it’s not exactly all sunshine and rainbows with the final roster. The new starting five is looking sensational, while some key bench pieces appear poised to be ready to step up to the plate. But even so, there are still some weaknesses here.

There is still one glaring hole on the roster, and it's now been a problem for the past couple of seasons. Depth up front has been something that has eluded them, and coming into the year, here’s why this is something worth still mentioning.

Not Solving The Problem In Full

Nobody is arguing just how dominant Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are together. They have formed an incredible tandem in their time together, playing well off one another when they share the court. The issue is what’s behind them, and the answer remains very little.

Thomas Bryant is an experienced backup big man that has starting reps from his days with the Wizards and Lakers. He won a title with the Nuggets, and played in another championship with the Indiana Pacers. After him though, there is very little to work with in case of injury.

Khalifa Diop signed a four-year deal (one-year guaranteed) to come over after being selected four years ago, but he wasn’t a game-changer in Europe. He’s more of a project to develop as he first arrives on the Cleveland scene.

Acquiring Peyton Watson was absolutely a worthwhile move, as was giving James Harden his three-year deal. The only issue is that it left the books a bit full by the time things were all complete. The roster got better, but there could be issues if the big men do not stay healthy.

Candidates To Fill The Void

Thomas Bryant should see the floor most nights. He had some strong showings down the stretch of last season, and it was a bit surprising his playoff minutes were so limited. Behind him though, here’s what the team has got on the bench at the big man spots.

Khalifa Diop, as mentioned, was not exactly dominant at Baskonia. But he’s been a solid rebounder and dunker. When you need a little rim protection, you could toss him out there. But it remains unlikely he gets very much run in the early part of the season.

On the two-way side, Ernest Udeh Jr. is waiting patiently in the wings. After a season at Miami where he averaged nine rebounds, one steal, and 1.4 blocks per contest, he could be someone to get a few minutes. While the G-League will be his primary assignment, this is a player that can provide meaningful minutes when given the chance.

The 2.8 blocks/game in Summer League showed that Udeh can take on players at a slightly higher level. And it may well be an ongoing competition between him and Diop for that last spot by year’s end.

But Bryant is the main guy. Peyton Watson and Nae’Qwan Tomlin, along with Mario Hezonja, can handle more PF minutes. As long as the team stays healthy in the frontcourt, the depth won’t be an issue.

But knowing anything can happen over a long season, this is still something the team should address.