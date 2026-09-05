The Cleveland Cavaliers Lineup They Should Use More Next Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers had some questionable lineups at times last year. Perhaps the most notable was trying out Craig Porter Jr. as the starting small forward for a few games. In theory, it makes sense to put somebody as athletic as CPJ in that spot, but in actuality it meant no size, no spacing, and things got too tight.

There were also some brilliant five-man units put together by Kenny Atkinson. With the new roster makeup of next season, there is absolutely one that could make logical sense to try.

Let’s dive into what it looks like.

The Five-Man Closing Lineup That Would Be Perfect

Stop if you’ve heard this one before. Sam Merrill in the closing lineup is perfect. Having your best shooter on the floor to hit a couple of clutch triples while also taking key charges is the ideal situation you’d want to be in. Rarely is the Utah State product not in position.

Of course, Merrill is part of the pitched lineup, so let’s dissect the entire thing:

PG: Donovan Mitchell

SG: Sam Merrill

SF: James Harden

PF: Peyton Watson

C: Evan Mobley

The defensive switchability of both Mobley and Watson will enable the quickest, lengthiest pair of Cavaliers to be up front. Each can space the floor too, so there is going to be a wide open lane for one of Harden or Mitchell to then go and take right to the cup.

Harden is listed at the SF just because of his height, though he and Merrill are very much switchable. Having two quick bigs out there to either pick-and-roll or pick-and-pop with for the Beard will mean open shots for somebody quite often. He also has quick hands to strip drivers, and will be able to do so, having Watson playing the 4.

Mitchell of course can cook with any group of players. But this one is going to be awesome for the team. This wouldn’t be great as a unit to try out of the gate, but would be quite ideal as a closing group. So many teams will have nightmares, and if they are worried at all about height, they can just finish the game with the same starting five, so a simple Allen-Merrill swap would suffice.

Let’s See It, Kenny

Kenny Atkinson, for the questionable choices he has made, has made some brilliant ones, too. Trying out this five-man group in crunch time could be just what they need to light the fire.

Cleveland is coming into the season with such incredible depth, that there will be plenty of options. So, let’s see it Kenny. Make it happen.