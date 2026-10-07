Recent Injury News Shows Why LeBron James Could've Saved His Legacy in Cleveland

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have dodged a bullet.

And LeBron James may have put a dent in his legacy.

James, even in the late stages of his career and entering his 24th season, is still able to put up great numbers on a nightly basis. Last season, he was an All-Star at 41 years of age, averaging 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 7assists while shooting 51% from the field.

He was able to lead his team without All-Star Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves to the second round of the playoffs after defeating the Houston Rockets in six games. They would go on to lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder in four games.

Changing things up in the offseason and joining the fourth different team of his career, James chose to go to the Philadelphia 76ers for what is expected to be the last two seasons of his career, leaving some fans not happy about this decision.

The 76ers offer LeBron a lot of talent on paper, with Jaylen Brown on the team as well, which could rival the Cavs in the East in the upcoming season.

But then, after things looked to be perfectly in place for the upcoming season, a report was released that put James' future in basketball up in the air.

An ESPN report revealed that LeBron James is dealing with chronic arthritis in his left foot, and that his daily training routine starts with monitoring the condition as well as his lower back.



James missed the first month of last season while dealing with sciatica. pic.twitter.com/vlND2by8wx — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 5, 2026

An ESPN report shared that James is actively dealing with chronic arthritis in his left foot, and that his daily training now begins with montioring of such a condition. He is also dealing with issues in his lower back.

Just last season, he missed roughly the first month of the campaign while fighting to stay healthy. That time around, it was sciatica that kept him off the hardwood.

This changes everything for LeBron James because if he is dealing with these injuries throughout the regular season, then he could miss some games, affecting the 76ers ability to establish themselves as a legitimate force in the Eastern Conference.

James is regarded as one of the best basketball players ever and has nothing left to prove, but his decision to join the 76ers over returning to Cleveland can hurt his legacy, especially in this instance.

If LeBron misses most of the games this season, dealing with those injuries, it could possibly result in many looking at his decision as an easy way to chase a ring, rather than actually finishing off his career on a high note.

If these issues would have arisen in Cleveland, instead of with the 76ers, there likely wouldn't be a single fan upset about having him on the roster, even if he wasn't able to play much. That's because instead of going to chase another ring in unfamiliar territory, he would be in the place where it all began.

That storyline would be more personal, and at least having him in town would have been enough for the fanbase. He could have come off the bench and gotten however many minutes a night he would be willing to give, complementing an already talented roster.

In Philadelphia, there really isn't a wholesome storyline. After all, he isn't even living in the state during his time with the organization.

Sep 28, 2026; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers LeBron James poses for a photo during media day. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It does leave a kind of what- if feeling in a lot of Cleveland fans, because having James on the team pushes them to a higher level, both in general play on the court and in fan investment. There is no question they could have been real contenders in the East with him on the team.

James will always be talked about as one of basketball's best players of all time, but will missing games this season in a city that has no real emotional connection to his career leave a bad stain on his legacy that could have been avoided if he had come back home to Cleveland?