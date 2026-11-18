The Cavs are preparing for their first meeting of the year with the Grizzlies at home on Wednesday. And for the third straight time since joining Memphis, Ty Jerome will be listed as out against Cleveland, set to miss his third game in a row with a hip impingement.

One of the reasons for not re-signing the former UVA Cavalier in the summer of 2025 was his injury history, which has limited him to 26 games (out of 96) since joining his new club.

Speaking of numbers, there are three that tell the story ahead of tomorrow’s game, and that can help set the stage.

1) 5

The number five shows where the Cavs rank in the NBA in field-goal percentage. Right there in the #5 spot, with all of their emerging stars helping to lead the way to the team’s impressive efficiency. Most impressive of the bunch might be the fact that guard Tyrese Proctor is shooting 52% from the floor and 46% from three. As the sample size grows, this is absolutely worth monitoring.

Tyrese Proctor 24 PTS (10-19 FG, 4-13 3P), 11 REB, 10 AST, 1 TO, +10 in 34 minutes vs. Mavs



This tape is actually insane. pic.twitter.com/BHvelf5Okx — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) November 15, 2026

Donovan Mitchell is a hair under 50%, hitting 49.6% of his attempts. He shone with 39 big ones on an efficient night against the Bulls on Monday. For the team to be at their best, his percentages staying up can do them a lot of good.

As a team, they have been doing a masterful job, and deserve a lot of credit for it. Especially as the rotations have shifted so much amidst injuries.

2) 25

The number of points per game missing from the Grizzlies lineup in Ty Jerome’s absence. 25 is hard to fill, though to the team’s credit, they have won both games he has missed so far. Not only that, but they hung 136 on the fading Wizards. They put 129 on the Nets the game prior. Cam Spencer has been holding down the PG spot.

Ty Jerome is averaging 34.7 PPG through 3 games.



And the Grizzlies are 3-0 😮‍💨🐻 pic.twitter.com/iS2HKupi8l — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 26, 2026

Still, though, Jerome’s absence is going to be felt in this one, and it will likely continue to be a by-committee approach if Memphis wants to extend their streak against the Cavs. This team was 4-10 through 14 last season and has the flip now, showing real strides. #2 pick Cam Boozer has been everything they want and more. He made seven threes last game, and it will be important for the Cavs' bigs to slow him down.

3) 7

The number of times in a row that the Cavs have defeated the Grizzlies. Seven in a row have been won by tomorrow’s hosts, with January 18, 2023, marking the last Memphis win in the series. That marked 11 straight victories overall for them.

Memphis has been winning with their depth, and it really hasn’t come as a shocker. The role of the Cavs is to prove they have the deeper bench. The same group did win while playing all 48 minutes against Dallas, after all. Sam Merrill has a chance to return tomorrow, and if he does, it will be very interesting what it could mean for Meleek Thomas and the emerging Tyrese Proctor.

Jaylon Tyson is questionable, as is Peyton Watson, who left with an injury on Monday night. Evan Mobley is out. Jarrett Allen will be out there and battling with the giant that is Zach Edey. Trying to make it eight straight against one of the best stories in the league won’t be easy. It’s a nice test for the team on their home floor.