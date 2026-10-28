Three Keys to Victory For Cavs Against Wizards

The Cleveland Cavaliers are suddenly looking to make it three wins in a row. Six days have come and gone since the battle and subsequent blown lead against the Philadelphia 76ers. They have put it in the rearview, and electrified the home crowd with a stunning home win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Two things to note from that one. The first is that Anthony Edwards is going to have a knee procedure and miss up to two months. He just scored 47 in that game. The second is that two calls went in the Cavs favor in the last two minutes that otherwise shouldn’t have. But this is not the place for revisionist history. The win was the win. They’re moving on.

On to the Washington Wizards they go. Here are three keys to victory for the team earning that third straight W.

1) Continue To Feature Meleek Thomas

The debut for Meleek Thomas was more than just electric. It showed something. That he’s ready for the association, and only three games into his career with this team (one appearance), he is already an X-factor. Other teams already have to gameplan for the second-round pick. He had Donovan Mitchell hyping him all the way up.

“Everybody here needs to give Meleek Thomas a round of applause. That kid’s gonna be special!”



-Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/NfVTGAcJeS — McNeil (@REFLOG18) October 27, 2026

He scored eight quick points off the bench in the first contest he appeared in, while also forcing LaMelo Ball into a turnover. His quick hands were on display, along with his speed in transition, sprinting ahead to catch Mitchell’s pass for his first NBA points.

He is absolutely a key against a Wizards team that features a number of different weapons out there. And perhaps AJ Dybantsa makes his league debut. How great would it be for Thomas to deliver on a stage like that with the #1 overall pick from his own draft class?

2) Continue To Take Care Of The Rock

In the first two games of Cleveland’s season, James Harden and Donovan Mitchell struggled to take care of the rock. The Beard had 12 assists and 10 turnovers. Spida turned it over nine times while only dishing out nine dimes. Fast forward to the Minnesota game, and everything was okay.

Mitchell had seven assists to three giveaways. Harden dished to nine teammates while also only coughing it up three times. As a team, they had 10 turnovers, and the extra possessions enabled the Cavs to come back when they had to against the Wolves.p

Mitchell and Harden both made clutch shots in the game, proving that they are still the backcourt that many expected them to be coming in. They don’t need to go assist-for-assist with Trae Young, but it’s nice to see a healthy A/TO ratio.

3) Share The Love

What this means is that it’s important for every player to be involved in the minutes they play tonight. Peyton Watson proved to be the defensive beast he was acquired to be, racking up three steals and blocking four shots in the Minnesota game. He didn’t score it efficiently, but showing a willingness to put his head down and attack the cup is a significant start.

One of the four Peyton Watson blocks was in crunch-time as he DENIED Anthony Edwards to help get the game to OT.pic.twitter.com/L8XoMp71z8 https://t.co/QZgg2OkxdC — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) October 27, 2026

Jarrett Allen didn’t have his best, scoring 10 points in 26 minutes on 3-for-7 shooting. It would be great to see him featured early on. Evan Mobley was stroking the three, so perhaps they can find some interior opportunities for him. Sam Merrill only made one shot, but unlike the first two attempts, he got looks throughout the game. That’s a start.

Jaylon Tyson taking 8-12 shots a night is ideal for the seventh man, and he was right around there against the Wolves. They have to make sure #20 gets his shots. And Mario Hezonja just needs a few touches to make an impact. He didn’t score or get first- or third-quarter minutes in that last contest, but he still got his time. He’ll find that groove again.

James Harden and Donovan Mitchell knowing when to score versus dish it out will make the difference when all is said and done. This is not the Wizards team of old. They can go basket for basket a bit better now.