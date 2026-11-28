The Cleveland Cavaliers will battle the Miami Heat on Sunday, November 29. And if that wasn’t cool enough, how about an extra meeting added to the schedule between the squads?

With the four NBA Cup games now in the books for all 30 teams, the playoff bracket has been scheduled. Eight teams are in, and 22 are out. The Cavs once again did not qualify, so they will be facing two teams in their additional battles.

One of which is of course, with the Heat.

After being eliminated from NBA Cup contention on Friday, the #Cavs had two games added to their schedule:



Sunday, December 6: Orlando @ Cleveland, tipoff at 6 p.m. Eastern



Thursday, December 10: Cleveland @ Miami, tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET — Ethan Sands (@EjElite1) November 28, 2026

A Showdown With Orlando On December 6

The best part of the NBA Cup, whether you qualify for the postseason or not, is the extra rest in between games. An up-and-down Cavs season now features their first get-together with the Orlando Magic on December 6. A team that has struggled with injuries and shooting, this will come off three days' rest.

This battle is going to take place in Cleveland and be the first of four showdowns that the clubs will have. The 2024 first-round series between them went seven games and proved to be extremely competitive. Over the last two regular seasons since, it’s been a 5-1 edge in the head-to-heads for the Cavs.

It’s become a tradition for the league not to finish its December schedule, leaving it open for the non-Cup postseason qualifiers to play one another in the continued season.

An Extra Miami Heat Meeting

The Cavs had three meetings scheduled with the Heat, and that number is now up to four. Just two weeks ago, the Heat got the best of them, and now the surging group that has won eight of nine overall is set for an extra battle with Cleveland.

The big problem in the first battle was that the Wine & Golders did not have Evan Mobley available to play for them. The lack of an extra seven-footer made it very easy for both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo to go to work. And to the tune of 74 points on 28-39 FG, they did exactly that. A 12-point victory was what they got.

Cavs-Heat takeaways:



1) Lack of size was a killer

2) Tyrese Proctor is a monster

3) Meleek Thomas hitting Hancock shots (IYKYK)

4) Kenny still using weird lineups

5) No involvement of Allen wasn't ideal

6) Missed Evan's size

7) Peyton please make a shot

8) Jaylon Tyson looked… — Across The Cavs (@AcrossCavs) November 14, 2026

It was a bit surprising to not see the Heat make the NBA Cup postseason with their 3-1 record, but that’s what happens when all the tiebreakers come down to point differential and they only defeated the Knicks by three points.

Back to the Cleveland side, it is another chance to see how they stack up against perhaps the most unpredictable team in the loaded Eastern Conference. It will be critical for Jarrett Allen to be ready for the extra battle, while the hopeful Mobley return pairs them with the size to guard the two All-Stars on the other end.