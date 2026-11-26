The Cleveland Cavaliers did not win their last game before Thanksgiving. Wednesday, Nov. 25, saw them lose to the New York Knicks for the second time in the month, pushing them down to 9-10 for the year.

The team is going to be off for four days before battling the upstart Miami Heat on Sunday, Nov. 29, in an afternoon matinee on South Beach.

With Thanksgiving upon us, there are still things to be thankful for in Cleveland despite the poor start:

1) Meleek Thomas’ Emergence

One of the best stories of the young season, Meleek Thomas has gone from second-round pick to instant star. One of the MVPs of the Vegas Summer League, he burst right onto the scene in his NBA debut against the Timberwolves. He earned the respect of everybody in the locker room right off the bat.

When the Cavs traded out of the first round and fans had to wait another day to see who would be selected, they may not have imagined the impact would be quite what it has. Thomas is currently top-10 on the NBA rookie ladder and has regularly been able to hit tough shots and get into the passing lanes.

At just 20 years of age, the Arkansas product has a bright future in this league.

2) Evan Mobley’s Imminent Return

The exact return date for Evan Mobley has not been determined. He left after the November 11 victory over the Knicks and has not been seen since. He was given a 7-10 window to be re-evaluated on November 16th. The time is coming up to be checked.

His presence on both ends of the floor has been very much missed. Mobley has shown the ability to be a big-time three-point shooter this season. His defense is always valuable, and nobody else on this squad can do what he can at the seven-foot size that he possesses. It is not the same without #4 here, and it’s also affected Jarrett Allen a bit.

In his last three games, JA is a -58, clearly struggling to hold it down. In the last two games alone, he is a -50. He needs his partner back on the floor. Here’s to Mobley’s return. He’ll provide a lift on both ends, both in the paint and on the perimeter. There is a chance he takes the floor against the Miami Heat on Sunday, Nov. 29.

3) It Could Always Be Worse

The Cavs could be the Orlando Magic, with their stars going down and having to play the remains of the bench. Signing key free agents to play a large role about a month into the season. Or the Washington Wizards, struggling to mesh the youngsters with the veterans amidst all the losing.

What about the LA Clippers, with all their sanctions and veteran players?

It’s hard to sugarcoat the overall start for Cleveland. There have been some big-time nights. But the effort is not there regularly, and that is exactly what happened against New York. A losing record on November 26 is not an ideal situation. Losing a critical game on the road before the holidays. This is their reality.

The panic button has not been pressed, but it’s within reach. Blowing it up remains an option for them, but they still have another 6-8 weeks to play before anything major may surface. Considering that they would be a play-in team as of today, there is reason to worry.

But they do have the veteran personnel who have been down this similar road and come out smelling like roses on the other side. This is an “any given night” kind of squad.

Happy Thanksgiving

Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. There are plenty of Cavs-related things to be thankful for.

But just like with the holiday, where some things may not make their way onto your plate, it’s not all turkey legs and mashed potatoes. There are side dishes that many may avoid. The situation on the basketball court is no different.