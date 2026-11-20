GTA 6 may have stolen almost everyone's attention over the last few days, but the 2026-27 NBA season is still going strong.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are hosting the Indiana Pacers in the third game of the NBA Cup Group A on Friday, Nov. 20.

Last time out, the Cavaliers suffered a close loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, a team sitting in the top five in the Western Conference. It was a close game throughout, but things did not click at the end of the night. Donovan Mitchell said post-game it was one of those “good losses” that you learn a lot from.

The loss means the Cavs are once again at a .500 record, sitting at 8-8 on the year.

For the NBA Cup, they need a win tonight to stay in contention for the next round. Ideally, it is a massive win because of the importance of the point differential.

Here's a look at the Cavaliers' opponent :

Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton is once again dealing with some injury struggles after returning from his ACL tear from the 2025 Finals.

Indiana is 5-10 and is on a two-game losing streak. In Haliburton’s absence the offense has not been as free flowing and as it is when he is the guy making plays on the court. Andrew Nembhard has done a great job in his place and has stepped up in his role since the injury.

Nembhard is averaging 17 points along with eight assists. All while shooting 40% from three. With him is, of course, Pascal Siakam, who is still leading the team, averaging 23 points and six rebounds.

Nov 13, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrates with teammates in the second half against the New York Knicks at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larry Nance is making his return to Cleveland tonight after signing with the Pacers this summer. He will be getting a warm round of applause on his return as a fan favorite over the years.

They have a struggling offense, with Haliburton being the focal point of the playmaking, and are among the worst in the NBA in three-point shooting.

But a poor-shooting team with a struggling offense has given the Cavs problems before this season, when they were blown out by the Hornets a few weeks ago.

Where to catch the Pacers at Cavs game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Pacers at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cleveland -5.5

O/U: 233.5

Best Bet: Mitchell over 30 PTS +172

Cavaliers 123, Pacers 110: No Evan Mobley, Jaylon Tyson, and maybe even Peyton Watson tonight makes things a bit difficult, but two-way guys have stepped up in their absences.

Cleveland leads this Pacers team in almost every statistical category. One of the only things they hold a slight advantage in is pace. They do play a bit faster than the Cavs, which should not become a major issue, but it still could bring problems.

The Cavs are 4-1 when shooting over 39% from three. As OnSI's Zach Weiss said in his Keys to the Game, if they can hit their shots consistently, it is a different game for them.

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