These Memphis Grizzlies are pretty good.

Even after trading away Ja Morant, head coach Tomas Iusalo has led this Grizzlies team to an 11-4 record after securing a 124-121 win over the Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Donovan Mitchell came out and did his best to lead this team, putting up 34 points on the night, but he was not the guy to take the final shots to win the game. That went to a different man who has had a rough season.

Sam Merrill

In his first game since November 6th, his shot was still off.

At the end of the game, Merrill got a foul call when Cleveland was down by two. All he had to do was make both free throws to give the Cavs the lead with under 10 seconds to go.

He missed both free throws and had to make the foul on Memphis to give the team another chance. That was his sixth foul, and he was done after that. Donovan Mitchell went to console him after the misses, as he looked in pretty rough shape.

The performances of both rookie Meleek Thomas and sophomore guard Tyrese Proctor are only improving, and as his shot fails to hit as it used to, the long-term involvement in the rotation is only getting worse for the 30-year-old guard.

Hopefully he can find some confidence and get out of this rut sooner rather than later.

Outrebounding Zach Edey

A great part of the night was rebounding. 7'4 Zach Edey was held to just three total rebounds on the night.

Cleveland was making the same adjustments the team had made with Victor Wembanyama, where they rip the ball out instead of going for the straight rebound. This gave the team more second-chance opportunities that they ended up making work.

20 Cavaliers offensive rebounds led to 16 second-chance points from a team struggling to rebound all year; a sign things are starting to turn around.

Jarrett Allen is Not Soft

Tonight was a great showing in that argument. Multiple times tonight, Allen played through contact at the rim and drew some big fouls for the team. Ending the night with 19 points, he drew five fouls on his own. This was the most on the team.

There were a few instances where he missed some dunks under the basket, but even in those, he was going through contact.

This aggression has been shown by Allen before, specifically against these larger bigs like Wembenyama and now against Edey. He wants to show that he can dominate them at the basket, which is a great sign for his game.

This was a tough loss, but not one to take too seriously. Some minor mistakes at the end of the game, but those are things that can be adjusted for the next time out against the Pacers in another NBA Cup matchup.