The Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers are set for their first battle of the season on Friday, November 20. The team’s recent history is marked by the underdogs ripping the favorites in the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals.

Indiana ran through Cleveland in five games, as a lack of size paired with the injury bug put the top seed in the conference at a bit of a disadvantage.

There are three things that the Cavs can do to ensure they pick up a victory and avoid falling back below .500 as the teams square off in NBA Cup play.

1) Continue To Trust The Reserves

The Cavs improved play of late can be largely attributed to the strong play of the reserves. Norchad Omier has been on top of his game the last couple of outings, while Meleek Thomas has continued to put the ball in the basket. Not to forget Thomas Bryant’s contributions. Injuries have forced nine starting units in 16 games, but whoever is left off the bench has been getting it done.

Tyrese Proctor had been solid as a reserve before going nuclear as a starter and earning an Eastern Conference POTW vote. Mario Hezonja has started twice in the past week and turned in his best performances of the season.

Mario Hezonja : 16 points (7-12 shooting & 2-5 from 3), 7 rebounds & 5 assists in 28 minutes pic.twitter.com/deFnUvxKvi — Lee Harvey (@ben__zucker06) November 19, 2026

As long as the energy stays high from the backups, Cleveland will be able to keep themselves in the game with an Indiana team that has also had to constantly switch up its rotations.

2) Force Indy To Work Hard

The Cavs could not consistently stop the Grizzlies on Wednesday night. To be fair, they have now scored 124+ points in four straight, winning them all. They dropped 126 on the short-handed Warriors on Thursday, November 19, on the second leg of a back-to-back.

They need to change things up against the Pacers, nevertheless. Despite being just 5-10, they still pose a credible threat. The big question will be Andrew Nembhard’s health, as he missed the team’s last game. Combine that with a recent injury to Braden Smith, and they could suddenly be short-handed at the guard. TJ McConnell could draw the start and be asked to play heavy minutes.

Nembhard has given the team fits over the years, so if he does play, zeroing in on him should be priority number one. Guarding the 3PT line a bit tighter would have to be number two. Pascal Siakam is still here. Aaron Nesmith was a Cavalier killer in that playoff series.

Defense will help the Cavs to pull out the win, so watch for the energy of Meleek Thomas and Norchad Omier to perhaps help the team get revitalized.

Meleek Thomas : 14 points on 5-9 shooting & 4-6 from 3 in 22 minutes off the bench pic.twitter.com/IdUukihb4Z — Lee Harvey (@ben__zucker06) November 19, 2026

3) Three-Point Accuracy

The Cavs have gone 4-1 this year when shooting 39% or better from beyond the arc. When below that threshold, they are just 4-7, so it really does make a difference. They knocked down 40% of their triples in that victory over the Knicks on November 11th, after all.

That starts with finding the open shooters with extra passes. Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas have provided excellent accuracy from distance. Donovan Mitchell has sunk 37% of his triples at a high volume. After struggling earlier in the year, James Harden has hit multiple long-range shots in five straight appearances.

James Harden vs. Memphis Grizzlies 11/18/2026



14 PTS | 4-10 FG | L 121-124 pic.twitter.com/ZYgmW0sCzt — NBA Shooting Audit (@NBAShotAudit) November 19, 2026

Sam Merrill is just 32% from deep and missed two clutch free throws in the Grizzlies' loss. Can he return to form? He will play a pivotal role, as Kenny Atkinson has shown trust in him to work through his struggles.

Cleveland ranks fourth in the league in makes and ninth in percentage. Though establishing Jarrett Allen (and Mario Hezonja) in the post remains a priority, it will be how they shoot from deep that will determine how they perform against these Pacers.