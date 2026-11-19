There was a lot to take away from the Cleveland Cavaliers' loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, November 18. A three-point defeat that featured critical misses from a number of players, the defeat dropped them back to .500 again, now at 8-8.

Some of the rotations that were used late in the contest certainly raised some more questions as to their viability, and additional ones about why the use of a four-guard set rather than featuring more size.

Even though the team did fall short and some of those questions were raised, each and every ball game carries its own positives.

Three players proved that they belong on the floor in crunch time, showing up when the team needed them.

1) Mario Hezonja

In an ideal world, Austin Carr can be asked to talk about Mario Hezonja every game so he can give his animated responses. It's a start that the contract guaranteed fully on Sunday. The Croatian forward has been playing fantastic basketball of late, and had one of his best stretches of the season yesterday where he tossed in a pair of dunks while playing fantastic defense on the possessions in between.

Aye, @mariohezonja I think you got a fan in a Cavalier legend. 😂 pic.twitter.com/q3LtCtyZom — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 15, 2026

His role has fluctuated a bit due to the crowded frontcourt the Cavs have, but against the Grizzlies, he did a little bit of everything. Getting the starting nod in place of Evan Mobley, Hezonja posted a line of 16 points, seven rebounds, and five assists in 28 minutes of action. The -8 net rating was more of a product of the lineups he played with.

Kenny Atkinson had Sam Merrill out there in Hezonja’s place at the end of the game, where he ultimately missed two free throws in a one-point contest. He was 89% prior. Questions can be asked about why he was off the floor, but going forward, they should trust the big fella a little more.

2) Norchad Omier

The first Nicaraguan player in NBA history is more than just a name. He’s a hustler, an energizer, and the latest sneaky-great find by this Cavs front office. Norchad Omier signed a two-way contract on November 3, and amidst all of the team’s injuries, he got himself on the floor and made an impact.

Norchad Omier vs the Bulls pic.twitter.com/KiHI9wjMKK — Dylan🔮🦃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) November 17, 2026

This last game against Memphis was the third in a row in which Omier has shone. There was a second-quarter possession where the 6”5 forward grabbed three offensive rebounds and ultimately ended up being the one to make the shot.

Omier played 16 minutes, finishing with a line of two points, seven rebounds, one steal, and one block. His net rating over his last three appearances nets out to +22. It will be hard when they get players back, but the Cavs have to find ways to get him minutes, even if only 4-5 in one stretch a night.

3) Donovan Mitchell

It is expected of Donovan Mitchell each night that he can rise to the occasion and be the Cavs' leader. And for the past two games, he has been exactly that for this team.

For the second time in a row, Mitchell was over the 30-point mark. A third-quarter explosion from him enabled Cleveland to stay in the game as the Grizzlies (Cam Spencer) just forgot how to miss threes.

Cleveland CAVALIERS 121-124 Memphis GRIZZLIES



💥 Donovan Mitchell (CLE) 34P-4R-3A

💥 Cam Spencer (MEM) 26P-1R-7A



🏀 #NBA pic.twitter.com/4NEQ9PPd65 — 🏆 CS ES FÚTB⚽️L & MÁS ✨️ (@CabinaSports_) November 19, 2026

On the day, the Louisville product finished with 34 points on 14-for-27 shooting, grabbing four rebounds, and dishing out three assists. Ideally, and he’d probably attest to this if asked the question, the late-game floaters would drop the next time. A look he usually knocks down that fell off amidst the team’s mini-struggle to finish things out.

Mitchell will look to carry the momentum into Friday’s battle with the Pacers.