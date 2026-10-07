The 3 Cavs Most Likely to Make a Massive Leap This Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers are very quickly approaching meaningful basketball as the offseason winds down and preseason action begins. And with little over 2 weeks before the start of the 2026-27 campaign, we can’t help but ponder which players on this suddenly very exciting roster, could take the next step.

It seems as if every season, Cleveland has seen a breakout or two occur. It was Sam Merrill in 2023-24 (and again in 2025-26). It was Ty Jerome in 2024-25. And it was Jaylon Tyson last season.

There are several players on the current roster who could experience a similar fate. With that in mind, let’s discuss 3 who could make the biggest leap during the 2026-27 season.

Craig Porter Jr.

This one is straightforward. The Cavs need dependable backup point guard play, and Craig Porter Jr. represents the team’s most versatile option. Of course, it helps that he’s their most experienced option now (though that isn’t saying much). There’s just one problem. Through his first 3 professional seasons, Porter Jr. has lacked aggression on 3PT shots.

It’s not a question of accuracy. He’s been a solid shot thus far. The problem has been volume, as he has attempted fewer than 1.1 triples per game up to this point in his career. For the Wichita State product to secure the role for the season, he must be more aggressive.

And so, it makes complete sense that the organization is challenging him to be more assertive out on the court while be a more vocal presence. The team very clearly still believes in him. It’s up to Porter to follow through on that patience.

Tyrese Proctor

By all accounts, Cleveland still has the utmost faith and belief in Proctor and why shouldn’t they? He’s shown enough promise as an off-ball shot and disruption defensively to warrant the belief that he could morph into a reliable rotational piece.

The question has always been, where would the minutes come from?

Well, without a truly dependable reserve point to count on, Head Coach Kenny Atkinson is going to have to throw out different options in an effort to see what sticks and Proctor should be among said options.

And Atkinson’s recent comments on Proctor’s growth (literally) and development seem to indicate his willingness to give the young guard a proper opportunity to crack the rotation. If he can prove to be a more consistent shooter while showing improvement as a pick-and-roll ballhandler, it’s very possible that the second-year guard experiences a breakout.

Kenny Atkinson:



“Tyrese has made huge gains…physical gains..probably put on 15-20 LBs.”#LetEmKnow — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) September 25, 2026

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

While there is major excitement surrounding the addition of Mario Hezonja and what he could potentially bring to the rotation, It’s Cleveland’s other reserve forward that could be a real candidate to break out this season.

Tomlin already features many of the traits, measurables, and intangibles you’d want in your wing rotation. He’s got size, athleticism, and a competitive drive that is hard to match out on the court. He also boasts some impactful skills, especially as a shot blocker (90th percentile) and offensive rebounder (98th percentile).

As of right now, the biggest hurdle to clear for the bouncy forward is the perimeter shot. Tomlin just hasn’t been able to knock down many of his 3PT looks thus far, converting on a lowly 23.5% of them, most of which have been off the ball as a catch-and-shoot.

To that point, Tomlin is a career 27/112 (24.1%) on these looks. That must change and rather quickly if he’s to get a real opportunity to crack the rotation. What makes matters worse is the fact that he has failed to capitalize on the wide-open attempts as well, knocking down roughly 24.7% (22-of-89) of them.

Right now, opposing teams simply don't have to respect him beyond the arc. That must also change and if it does, it’s fairly possible that Tomlin experiences a substantial leap in 2026-27.