Updated Starting Lineup: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Cavaliers travel to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder for their second and final meeting of the regular season. After Monday’s 117-112 loss at home, Cleveland could really use a victory in OKC to give themselves momentum heading into a crazy weekend.

Thunder Dealing With Major Adversity

In case you missed Monday’s OKC-Cavs article, here is an update on the Thunder’s injury situation.

Coming into the season, Oklahoma City was one of the co-favorites to win the 2026 NBA title, my personal favorite to win it all this year. After the first week of the season, they continued their run as one of the top teams in the NBA, winning their first four games, including impressive wins against fellow West contenders San Antonio and Denver.

But in just their third game of the season against the lottery-bound LA Clippers, everything changed. Midway through the first quarter, All-Defensive guard Cason Wallace tore a labrum in his left shoulder, which now has him out until the end of the season.

Then in the fourth quarter, All-Star wing Jalen Williams suffered one of the most brutal injuries you will ever see. He fractured his left fibula and dislocated his ankle after a drive to the basket. In one game, injuries to two of their championship starters from 2025 could have Williams and Wallace done for the entire season.

Oct 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren (7) runs down the court against the Denver Nuggets during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get worse, All-Star big Chet Holmgren was sidelined for 8-10 weeks with a small patellar tendon tear. It has been absolutely unbelievable what this loaded Thunder team has had to deal with, injury wise, over this entire era of them contending. But it has never been worse than right now.

But the Thunder cannot be taken lightly. OKC has proven, even without key guys in the lineup, that they are the deepest unit in the NBA, still capable of winning big games. They did just that against Cleveland in February last season, as well as on Monday. With all these injuries, that means even more pressure and more eyes on the two-time reigning MVP, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

SGA’s numbers have gone down to begin the season, but I would expect him to be extremely aggressive against the Cavs. Although he is known for his ability to get to the free throw line, he has not attempted more than eight in a game yet this season. With the Thunder coming off of two blowout losses to Dallas and Houston, Gilgeous-Alexander will leave it all on the line to get his team another win.

SGA went for a season-high 43 points in Cleveland on Monday on 14-for-35 shooting. He will continue to be aggressive, but at home, he may look to get his teammates involved early on.

What To Expect Tonight

Nov 2, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (15) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Cavs, they need to continue to focus on their perimeter defense. Without Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson with injuries, Sam Merrill and Meleek Thomas need to do their best against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, to just make things somewhat difficult for the MVP.

Pretty much all of the Thunder’s offense is dependent on SGA, Mitchell and McCain’s abilities to penetrate and create jump shots for themselves and their teammates. If Cleveland can shut off OKC’s offense, then they will have the clear advantage, as the Thunder just don’t have enough players to defend.

The Cavs’ performance on the defensive glass and off-the-ball needs to be a point of emphasis on Wednesday. OKC’s second unit destroyed Cleveland on backdoor cuts and passes from former Cav Isaiah Hartenstein. The rebounding also played a big factor late in Monday’s loss.

Injury Report

Oct 11, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Peyton Watson (8) is introduced before the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers

Peyton Watson (Hamstring) - Out

Jaylon Tyson (Ankle) - Out

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out

Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out

Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso (Ankle) - Available

Chet Holmgren (Knee) - Out

Jalen Williams (Leg) - Out

Cason Wallace (Shoulder) - Out

Jaylin Williams (Back) - Out

Nikola Topic (Back) - Out

Thomas Sorber (Knee) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Meleek Thomas, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Oklahoma City Thunder - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Ajay Mitchell, Jared McCain, Kenrich Williams, Isaiah Hartenstein

Official Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers - TBA

Oklahoma City Thunder - TBA

Jerseys

Jan 8, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) goes for a rebound against Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers - Association (White)

Oklahoma City Thunder - Icon (Blue)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100