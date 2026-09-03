What Khalifa Diop Signing Means for Cavs’ Financial Situation

It was always going to be a matter of when, not if, the Cavs signed Khalifa Diop. Their 2nd-round draft pick from 2022 is now set to join the squad on a standard deal beginning in 2026-27. If things go well, they can exercise an option, and if not, they can cut ties right away.

Worth up to $9.26 million over four years, Diop is coming in to help finalize the center position in Cleveland. They didn’t have many other options that would financially fit to fill things, after the James Harden terms were agreed upon.

Let’s talk about the fallout of the team officially adding their former pick to the squad.

Cavs Now Hard-Capped

As was expected to be the case, the Cavs cannot make any additional moves. The signing of Khalifa Diop officially went through yesterday (9/2) and this gave them 13 guaranteed players. James Harden’s deal is not yet officially on the books, though it’s expected to become so in the coming days.

Once the team opted to pay Peyton Watson as they did and give Harden his deal, they couldn’t offer more than $1.3 million to any player they wanted to add. So, still having the rights to the 24-year-old Diop, they opted to bring him over. This wasn’t just a roster-filling move though. They had a need for an extra backup big behind Thomas Bryant, and they have found one.

The team has been linked to Watson and Bryant’s former Denver teammate Bruce Brown, howwver that signing may be considered a long shot now. In order to bring him to the roster, they would have to get rid of the contract of Craig Porter Jr.

Having been with the team for the past three seasons, the Wichita State product has shown some real flashes. The thing is, he is one of only two natural point guards on the roster, so that is another factor to consider.

Otherwise, this is how they’ll stack up next season. They cannot convert a two-way or even sign anybody else to a minimum deal as it stands right now.

Khalifa Diop’s Fit with Cavs

Khalifa Diop isn’t in Cleveland to be a star. He likely won’t play all that much if the team is at full strength. But with only $1.36 million guaranteed for the year, they get a cheap flier on a player they selected previously. If it does work out, they’ll be able to keep him around a bit longer.

His size and athleticism will certainly bode well, and he can surely thrive in practice. That is where he can leave his impression on the staff, as he battles the likes of Thomas Bryant and Jarrett Allen in 5-on-5’s. There is a highlight of Diop hitting a three during his time with Baskonia, so perhaps floor-spacing can be a more consistent element of his game.

If injuries did occur, and he was thrust in rotation mins, he should be ready. The EuroLeague prepares guys well for other professional games, after all.