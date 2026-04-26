Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors Game 4: Time, Channel, Breakdown

Game 3 could not have gone much worse for the Cleveland Cavaliers. After what started as a slugfest between two teams, became a major upset as the Raptors demolished the Cavs in the second half to win 126-104 and take a game from the Cavaliers.

It was the first time this season the Cavaliers had an empty injury report. While the Raptors had made a change to their starter adding some size into the team.

The Raptors came out playing aggressively. Playing tight defense on Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen to keep them from getting the ball out to James Harden or Donovan Mitchell.

There were some winners and losers from this game. On the Cavs side, James Harden was one of the main reasons the team struggled in Game Three. He finished the game leading the team in points with 18, but he also committed eight turnovers and at times was not present on defense.

Harden would lose the ball and not get back on defense to help the team. Decisions like that are going to cost the team more wins in the future.

Donovan Mitchell also struggled on the night. He could not find his shot most of the night, shooting 1-7 from three. Overall the Cavaliers were struggling to hit anything.

Cleveland finished the game having taken 45 three pointers, hitting only 14. Toronto however, finished the night shooting almost 60% from the field.

Post-game, when speaking with the media, one word was used to describe the team's poor performance. Force.

Mitchell said the team lacked force on the defensive side of the ball and the Raptors took advantage.

The Cavaliers have not beaten the Raptors in Toronto in over two years. Their last win came in February of 2024.

Where to watch the Cavs at Raptors game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: No Reported Injuries

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is out for the series.

Potential Starting Lineups

Raptors

Ja’Kobe Walter

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Cavaliers at Raptors predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -4.5

O/U: 220.5

Best Bet: Mitchell over 30 PTS. +154.

Cavaliers 115, Raptors 111: It was obvious the Cavs lacked force on defense, but taking 45 three pointers when they were obviously struggling to make them throughout the night was also not the way to go about making a comeback.

Donovan Mitchell says they are not overreacting and they need to respond well in Game Four. It is important to end this matchup soon as it looks like the other top seeds in the East are all struggling to beat their lower seed opponents.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.