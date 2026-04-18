Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors Game 1 Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

It's been 10 years since the Cleveland Cavaliers came back from being down 3-1 against the Golden State Warriors to win their first NBA Title.

Now it feels as if the team is ready and close to winning another one for the franchise.

This afternoon. the Cavs play in the very first game of the postseason as they host the Toronto Raptors. Toronto was able to take fifth in the East right at the end of the season after the Hawks picked up some brutal losses.

Raptors fans and the team themselves are likely very confident in beating the Cavs. In their three meetings this season, Toronto won each game by a good margin.

However, these games all came in November and December before the Cavs made some massive moves to improve their chances at winning a championship.

With the acquisition of James Harden in February, Cleveland has looked like an entirely new team. Harden has brought in a new mentality to this team that both Kenny Atkinson and Donovan Mitchell have brought up repeatedly this season.

The Cavs will surely be scared of Toronto once again destroying them in transition like they did in the other three matchups, but one thing that the Cavs have that the Raptors should be worried about is size.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen can be real difference makers in this series if they play at their absolute best. Along with them, the team's rotational pieces really have to put that work in.

Atkinson has been searching for his rotation come playoff time and he will be looking to these guys off the bench to make a difference.

There are some new rumors swirling about the future of Harden and Mitchell this offseason if things do not work between them and the team. It all starts on Saturday afternoon against the Raptors.

Where to watch the Raptors at Cavs game?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Cavs: Thomas Bryant (calf) is out.

Raptors: Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) is questionable.

Potential Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley

RJ Barrett

Brandon Ingram

Scottie Barnes

Jakob Poeltl

Raptors at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -8

O/U: 219.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 PTS. +144.

Cavaliers 115, Raptors 106: The Cavaliers need to come into game one seriously. They can not come into the game slow.

If they can keep Toronto on their toes, it works out better for the Cavs. That was how the Raptors played against other teams this season. Having Cleveland come out and do it to them and see how they react.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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