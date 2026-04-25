FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs Late Games
The FanDuel promo code delivers a compelling welcome offer for new users betting on Saturday's NBA playoff action. New customers can claim $250 in bonus bets if their initial $5 wager wins on the late playoff games. The Knicks face the Hawks in Game 4, while the Nuggets battle the Timberwolves in another pivotal matchup. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through April 25.
How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for NBA playoffs betting
No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
The terms and conditions include several important details:
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access the welcome bonus.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.
- Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market.
- Bonus bets are awarded only if the initial wager wins.
- Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.
- When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.
For example, if you bet $5 on the Knicks to cover the spread against the Hawks at -3.5 and they win by four points, you receive $250 in bonus bets. However, if the Knicks only win by two points, the bet loses and no bonus is awarded. Similarly, betting $5 on Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double against the Timberwolves could trigger the bonus if he achieves that feat.
FanDuel also offers NBA BetProtect+ during the playoffs, providing injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a 3% fee. If a player exits due to injury, straight bets are refunded and parlay legs are voided with adjusted odds.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Steps to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA playoff games
Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer requires completing four straightforward steps.
- Register for a new FanDuel account by providing personal information including date of birth, mailing address, and email address.
- Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device.
- Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any accepted payment method.
- Place your first $5 real money wager on any available betting market, including the Knicks vs Hawks or Nuggets vs Timberwolves games.
If your initial bet wins, bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.
Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users
FanDuel consistently provides promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions throughout the NBA playoffs. These ongoing offers help enhance the betting experience for loyal customers.
Current users can discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and promotional opportunities by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The promotions section updates frequently with new offers tailored to upcoming games and events, ensuring customers have access to enhanced value on their wagers.
FanDuel $100K Free To Play Daily Shuffle: Build your free parlay each day with Daily Shuffle for a shot at $100K in total prizes.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
An award-winning author at just six years old (it’s true!), Jeff has parlayed early-life accolades into a prominent role in the sports betting content space with Sports Illustrated. As content manager, he leads a talented team of expert betting analysts and sportsbook reviewers focused on delivering industry-best experiences to North American bettors. Jeff joined SI in 2024 and has since been a driving force in enhancing the team’s sports betting coverage. With his inventive mindset and relentless pursuit of "best-in-class" content, Jeff ensures SI readers have access to unparalleled betting analysis that’s comprehensive, unbiased, and well-researched. Jeff’s primary goal is to give new and casual bettors the confidence they need to come to their own conclusions when deciding how and where to bet online. Before joining the SI team, Jeff was a senior editor at Covers, where he laid much of the groundwork for the brand’s commercial sports betting content strategy. Known for his industry knowledge and product expertise, Jeff has been a leading voice with his coverage of burgeoning legal sports betting markets like New York, Ohio, and Ontario. An avid bettor himself, Jeff is a strong proponent of line shopping and sticking with a consistent, manageable unit size. He primarily wagers on MLB, NFL, and NHL player props and cites bet365, Pinnacle, and Sports Interaction as his most-used sportsbooks. Jeff holds a BBA from St. Francis Xavier University. His work has been featured in Newsweek and referenced in news media outlets like the Calgary Herald, Financial Post, and Toronto Sun. The Nova Scotia native has crafted and edited over 400 articles and guides across the sports, iGaming, e-learning, and software industries since 2020.