FanDuel Promo Code: Get $250 Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs Late Games

The FanDuel promo code delivers a compelling welcome offer for new users betting on Saturday's NBA playoff action. New customers can claim $250 in bonus bets if their initial $5 wager wins on the late playoff games. The Knicks face the Hawks in Game 4, while the Nuggets battle the Timberwolves in another pivotal matchup. Take advantage of current sportsbook promos available through April 25.

How the FanDuel promo code new-user offer works for NBA playoffs betting

No FanDuel promo code is required to claim this welcome bonus. New users simply need to register, deposit $5, and place their first real money wager on any available market. If that initial bet wins, FanDuel awards $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours.

The terms and conditions include several important details:

Download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to access the welcome bonus.

Make a minimum deposit of $5 into your new account.

Place an initial $5 real money wager on any available betting market.

Bonus bets are awarded only if the initial wager wins.

Bonus funds expire seven days after issuance.

When using bonus bets, only the winnings are returned, not the bonus amount itself.

For example, if you bet $5 on the Knicks to cover the spread against the Hawks at -3.5 and they win by four points, you receive $250 in bonus bets. However, if the Knicks only win by two points, the bet loses and no bonus is awarded. Similarly, betting $5 on Nikola Jokic to record a triple-double against the Timberwolves could trigger the bonus if he achieves that feat.

FanDuel also offers NBA BetProtect+ during the playoffs, providing injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a 3% fee. If a player exits due to injury, straight bets are refunded and parlay legs are voided with adjusted odds.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Steps to claim the FanDuel sign-up bonus for NBA playoff games

Claiming this FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer requires completing four straightforward steps.

Register for a new FanDuel account by providing personal information including date of birth, mailing address, and email address. Download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app to your device. Make a minimum deposit of $5 using any accepted payment method. Place your first $5 real money wager on any available betting market, including the Knicks vs Hawks or Nuggets vs Timberwolves games.

If your initial bet wins, bonus funds appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Read our comprehensive FanDuel review for additional insights into the sportsbook's features and betting options.

Additional FanDuel promo codes and ongoing offers for existing users

FanDuel consistently provides promotional opportunities for existing customers beyond the new-user welcome bonus. The sportsbook regularly features odds boosts, parlay bonuses, and special event promotions throughout the NBA playoffs. These ongoing offers help enhance the betting experience for loyal customers.

Current users can discover the latest FanDuel promo codes and promotional opportunities by checking the 'Promotions' tab within the FanDuel Sportsbook app. The promotions section updates frequently with new offers tailored to upcoming games and events, ensuring customers have access to enhanced value on their wagers.

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