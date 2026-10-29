Why Cavs Battle with Hawks Is Crucial Litmus Test

No team in the NBA can be taken lightly. All 30 organizations learn this at least a couple of times per season. And as the Cavs come into their battle with the Hawks, this is very much true. This game is actually a crucial litmus test.

On the one hand is a streaking team that has won three times in a row. And on the other is one that has surprisingly dropped three consecutive. It’s a long campaign, and this is part of the first back-to-back of Cleveland’s season. As well is the case for Atlanta. The interesting side of things is that it will be an 8:00 PM ET start on the east coast for a non-prime-time battle.

The WNBA Finals got pushed up to 12:30 PM ET to accommodate. Here are three reasons this game matters so much for Cleveland as this early-season challenge.

1) Physical Team With Veteran Experience

The Cavs have failed to win the season-series with the Hawks in back-to-back seasons. 2024-25, their 64-18 campaign, saw two losses in three days during a surprising mini-slide in November. Then last year, they alternated win-loss in the four games. This is a team to be trifled with, despite their skid.

Atlanta may have lost to Miami last night, but they’re still plenty fresh. Their bench look is brand new from the postseason. Lu Dort gives them a defensive bulldozer, while rookie Kingston Flemings has been an impressive scorer. Aaron Wiggins has been the shotmaker, while Jock Landale gives a big body off the pine. That’s adding to Great Barrier Thief Dyson Daniels, and then All-Star Jalen Johnson. Two-way standout Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Yes, that’s just naming the whole team, essentially. But, it’s a strong one that is well-coached. The Cavs have to be ready. Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley, and Peyton Watson’s defense will be crucial to slowing them down.

2) Showing You Can Handle Rigours Of Long Season

Injuries are running rampant around the NBA this season. Some of the stars Cleveland has already faced have been shelved. Every day, it seems multiple new players find their way onto the injury reports every single day. This is an important one on the tail-end of a back-to-back. Just a sign that nothing is too much.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin is yet to play with back issues, and Khalifa Diop with his knee. Everyone else is available at this moment in time. It’s important to be able to get by the physical games with everybody still intact. Peyton Watson had a hard fall last night, but seemed to be okay. But with Lu Dort and Dyson Daniels on the other end, it’s going to be extremely physical for the guards.

Donovan Mitchell and James Harden can handle a whole lot, but can hopefully get out of this one still feeling great ahead of the Milwaukee clash

3) Prove That They Can Keep Things Rolling

Three wins in a row is always something to celebrate, regardless of opposition. The Cavs have turned in two strong fourth-quarter showings in a row. First against the Wolves, and then the Wizards. It’s the type of performance you want to see from a team looking to prove the naysayers wrong.

The question is if it will be sustainable. In an ideal world, they’ll ride a five-game winning streak into a battle with the suddenly short-handed Thunder on Monday. They will be on their own home floor, which should bode well. Meleek Thomas has shined. Mario Hezonja has contributed meaningful minutes. Peyton Watson has shown up multiple times in a row now.

The new additions are doing what the organization expected. Keeping things going for another game against a veteran-laden Atlanta team would be a welcome sight. It’ll be a 48-minute battle, so they’ve got to be ready for it.

Big One For Cleveland

It’s a litmus test. Are the Cavs really a contender? Can they win away from home? Time to answer some questions tonight.