Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Atlanta Hawks
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The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Atlanta for just their second road game of the season. On the second end of a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back, this may be a tough task for Cleveland against a talented Hawks squad, eager to end their three-game losing streak.
Atlanta’s New-Look Offense
I have found this era of the Atlanta Hawks to be very intriguing. If they can get everything to click, I believe the Hawks can be a sleeper contender, even in a loaded Eastern Conference. But that was because of their defensive potential. With versatile All-Star Jalen Johnson, reigning Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker and 2025 MIP Dyson Daniels, Atlanta is loaded with speed, agility and skill. But far through their first five games, the Hawks have struggled a little more than expected at that end.
They won a high scoring 132-125 affair in Orlando to open the season, followed by a dominant 47-point win in Charlotte. But after back-to-back losses against Houston and a home loss against the unimpressive Miami Heat, they are just 2-3.
While their defense needs to improve, I have been mightily impressed with their play at the other end. Atlanta is seventh in offense, first in assists and first in scoring points off turnovers.
Led by their triple double machine, Jalen Johnson, Atlanta has done a terrific job of moving the basketball and getting all of their guys involved. Johnson’s scoring has gone down from his breakout last year, but he is still averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker is also putting up 19.6 points as their main scoring guard, but also nailing threes at 42% on nearly nine attempts.
The most pleasant surprise for Atlanta has been the production they have gotten from Aaron Wiggins, who they received in a salary dump from Oklahoma City. He has scored in double figures in all five games so far, coming off the bench in each game. The Hawks’ other new additions, Luguentz Dort and rookie Kingston Flemings have shaped the end of their rotation quite nicely.
What To Expect Tonight
Both teams are on the second end of a back-to-back. Cleveland completed a second-half comeback to defeat the Washington Wizards, while Atlanta gave the Miami Heat their first win. The Cavs have had a tough time winning in Atlanta throughout the Donovan Mitchell era, because of the tenacious perimeter defense that the Hawks can play.
I would expect Atlanta to come into this game with a lot of focus from the jump. Donovan Mitchell will likely be defended by Dyson Daniels, with James Harden against Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Those are not matchups that have helped Cleveland a lot over the years. They will need a big game from Peyton Watson, who just had his best performance as a Cav on Wednesday.
But the beauty of Atlanta’s depth is if Watson starts the game well because of his potential advantage over CJ McCollum, Hawks coach Quin Snyder could just insert Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins and create a menacing unit on the floor.
It will be interesting to see if the Cavs can finally put together a full 48 minutes here in Atlanta, but this could have the makings of being a scheduled loss for Cleveland.
Injury Report
Cleveland Cavaliers
- Meleek Thomas (Right Foot Soreness) - Questionable
- Jaylon Tyson (Cervical Strain) - Questionable
- Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out
- Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out
Atlanta Hawks
- Mouhamed Gueye (Foot) - Out
- Henri Veesaar (Knee) - Out
Projected Starting Lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen
Atlanta Hawks - CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu
Official Starting Lineup
Cleveland Cavaliers - TBA
Atlanta Hawks - TBA
Jerseys
Cleveland Cavaliers - Statement (Black)
Atlanta Hawks - Association (White)
How to Watch and Listen
Date: Thursday, Oct. 29
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
TV: DAZN
Radio: WTAM 1100
Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27