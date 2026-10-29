Updated Cleveland Cavaliers Starting Lineup vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Cleveland Cavaliers head to Atlanta for just their second road game of the season. On the second end of a Wednesday-Thursday back-to-back, this may be a tough task for Cleveland against a talented Hawks squad, eager to end their three-game losing streak.

Atlanta’s New-Look Offense

Oct 16, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) reacts during the game between the Mavericks and the Hawks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I have found this era of the Atlanta Hawks to be very intriguing. If they can get everything to click, I believe the Hawks can be a sleeper contender, even in a loaded Eastern Conference. But that was because of their defensive potential. With versatile All-Star Jalen Johnson, reigning Most Improved Player Nickeil Alexander-Walker and 2025 MIP Dyson Daniels, Atlanta is loaded with speed, agility and skill. But far through their first five games, the Hawks have struggled a little more than expected at that end.

They won a high scoring 132-125 affair in Orlando to open the season, followed by a dominant 47-point win in Charlotte. But after back-to-back losses against Houston and a home loss against the unimpressive Miami Heat, they are just 2-3.

While their defense needs to improve, I have been mightily impressed with their play at the other end. Atlanta is seventh in offense, first in assists and first in scoring points off turnovers.

Oct 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a technical free throw against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Colin Hubbard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Led by their triple double machine, Jalen Johnson, Atlanta has done a terrific job of moving the basketball and getting all of their guys involved. Johnson’s scoring has gone down from his breakout last year, but he is still averaging 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists per game.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is also putting up 19.6 points as their main scoring guard, but also nailing threes at 42% on nearly nine attempts.

The most pleasant surprise for Atlanta has been the production they have gotten from Aaron Wiggins, who they received in a salary dump from Oklahoma City. He has scored in double figures in all five games so far, coming off the bench in each game. The Hawks’ other new additions, Luguentz Dort and rookie Kingston Flemings have shaped the end of their rotation quite nicely.

What To Expect Tonight

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Peyton Watson (8) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both teams are on the second end of a back-to-back. Cleveland completed a second-half comeback to defeat the Washington Wizards, while Atlanta gave the Miami Heat their first win. The Cavs have had a tough time winning in Atlanta throughout the Donovan Mitchell era, because of the tenacious perimeter defense that the Hawks can play.

I would expect Atlanta to come into this game with a lot of focus from the jump. Donovan Mitchell will likely be defended by Dyson Daniels, with James Harden against Nickeil Alexander-Walker. Those are not matchups that have helped Cleveland a lot over the years. They will need a big game from Peyton Watson, who just had his best performance as a Cav on Wednesday.

But the beauty of Atlanta’s depth is if Watson starts the game well because of his potential advantage over CJ McCollum, Hawks coach Quin Snyder could just insert Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins and create a menacing unit on the floor.

It will be interesting to see if the Cavs can finally put together a full 48 minutes here in Atlanta, but this could have the makings of being a scheduled loss for Cleveland.

Injury Report

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (15) drives to the basket beside Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers

Meleek Thomas (Right Foot Soreness) - Questionable

Jaylon Tyson (Cervical Strain) - Questionable

Nae’Qwan Tomlin (Back) - Out

Khalifa Diop (Knee) - Out

Atlanta Hawks

Mouhamed Gueye (Foot) - Out

Henri Veesaar (Knee) - Out

Projected Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers - James Harden, Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Atlanta Hawks - CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu

Official Starting Lineup

Cleveland Cavaliers - TBA

Atlanta Hawks - TBA

Jerseys

Oct 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) celebrates beside Minnesota Timberwolves guard Lamelo Ball (1) in overtime at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland Cavaliers - Statement (Black)

Atlanta Hawks - Association (White)

How to Watch and Listen

Date: Thursday, Oct. 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

TV: DAZN

Radio: WTAM 1100