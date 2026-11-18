The Cleveland Cavaliers prepare to battle the Memphis Grizzlies in search of a third win in a row. Of course, their counterparts have already done the whole three-straight-win thing, so they’re also trying to bust that one.

Seven times in a row when these teams have met, the Cavs have come out on top. The main goal here, of course, is to make it eight and keep themselves over .500.

Here are three players to keep a close eye on for Cleveland as they look to keep it rolling. Of note is that Ty Jerome will miss his third straight game. He has not suited up against his former team since leaving.

1) Tyrese Proctor

Every game that comes around now has to feature a Tyrese Proctor something or another. He’s making 52% of his shots and even drew an Eastern Conference Player of the Week vote in this most recent tally. That’s what putting up a triple-double in a spot start can do for your rep around the league.

Kenny on Tyrese Proctor's performance:



"*whistles* That's another level on a game with the travel. ... That's special. It was a special team win but it was special for him."



(h/t @RealDCunningham) pic.twitter.com/AOOxIZKKdb — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 15, 2026

The Aussie has been exceptional of late, and as the team gets closer to having all their guards and wings available, tough decisions are going to have to be made. It is undeniable that Proctor has grown leaps and bounds in year two, and that he belongs on the floor every night for an extended period.

Look for Proctor to stay hot against the Grizzlies. He’s scored 15+ in four straight games, the best run of his young career.

2) Norchad Omier

Absolutely right, Norchad Omier does get his own section. A +14 in 13 minutes of action on Monday night against the Bulls, the energy that the two-way signee brought was contagious. Six rebounds in his time on the floor, including a few on the offensive end, really energized the team.

When asked about Omier, Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell joked that he was glad he wouldn’t have to box him out anymore (see full video below). He only came back to the club on November 3, and that is clearly an important day in franchise history already based on the early turnout. Just like March 3, 2023 is massive, when Sam Merrill inked his 10-day.

The #Cavs may have uncovered another gem in Norchad Omier



Here’s what Donovan Mitchell had to say about him: pic.twitter.com/OEGXYvgXy5 — Tony Pesta (@Tony_Pesta) November 17, 2026

Hustle. Energy. Intangibles. Pending the status of Peyton Watson for tomorrow, look for Omier to be a breakout candidate for the Memphis battle. His energy could be much needed against a physical squad.

3) James Harden

Coming off his highest assist tally of the season, the Cavs should be feeling good about James Harden. He doesn’t seem to be pressing, and after that big showing against the Knicks last Wednesday, he’s come through in two of the past three contests in which he has played.

James Harden vs. Chicago Bulls 11/16/2026



9 PTS | 3-10 FG | W 126-115 pic.twitter.com/7bWpAOuISv — NBA Shooting Audit (@NBAShotAudit) November 17, 2026

Donovan Mitchell acknowledged it, as did Harden himself, that coming into year 18, he hadn’t been playing all that much basketball in the offseason. So there was a bit of an adjustment period to get comfortable and acclimated.

It does appear that he’s started to turn a corner, and at an opportune moment, too. Harden’s continued playmaking is what makes him invaluable to this lineup, and it will be one of the main X-factors for Cleveland coming out on top against a gritty bunch.