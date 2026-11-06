Why the Cavs Still Have Reasons to Believe After Two Frustrating Losses to Oklahoma City

The Cleveland Cavaliers have given their fans plenty to question. They have also provided reasons to remain optimistic.

Missed free throws, defensive rebounding problems and inconsistent execution have complicated the opening stretch. Injuries have limited the rotation, while some smaller lineups have left Cleveland struggling to finish defensive possessions.

The consecutive losses to Oklahoma City exposed those issues. But they also highlighted encouraging developments from Meleek Thomas, Mario Hezonja and Tyrese Proctor, alongside Evan Mobley’s expanding offensive game.

Thomas offers a glimpse of the future

Thomas scored 17 points, grabbed five rebounds and made three 3-pointers in his first career start against Oklahoma City on Monday.

After early misses, he stayed aggressive and helped Cleveland recover from an 11-point halftime deficit. His scoring included perimeter shots, a pull-up jumper and a fourth-quarter floater that put the Cavaliers ahead.

Wednesday presented a tougher lesson. Thomas scored nine points before fouling out, with missed shots and turnovers disrupting his night.

Both performances matter. He has shown the offensive ability to contribute immediately, along with defensive habits that need development. His confidence and ability to complement established creators give Cleveland a promising foundation.

Hezonja is supplying needed versatility

Hezonja has become useful because his contributions extend beyond shooting.

He scored all 12 of his points after halftime on Monday, adding eight rebounds and three assists. His three triples helped fuel Cleveland’s comeback, while consecutive fourth-quarter assists to Jarrett Allen kept the offense moving.

He followed with another 12 points and eight rebounds Wednesday, standing out during a difficult shooting night.

His post play, ability to attack closeouts and offensive rebounding give Cleveland options when its initial action stalls. That variety is particularly valuable while the Cavaliers are missing forwards.

There are mistakes to clean up, but Hezonja is providing meaningful production on a veteran-minimum contract.

Mario Hezonja was a bright spot yet again:



12 Points

8 Rebounds

3 Assists

2 Steals

4/9 FG

3/7 3PT

1/2 FT#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/H61rtWuxZq — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 3, 2026

Proctor is making opportunities count

Proctor supplied 10 points, four rebounds and two assists Monday. With Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson unavailable again on Wednesday, he started at small forward and scored 11 points.

His recent contributions have included perimeter shooting, rebounding and productive passing without requiring many possessions.

That makes him useful alongside Donovan Mitchell and James Harden. Cleveland needs complementary players who can recognize an opening and make a quick decision.

Proctor’s progress also shows that Thomas’ emergence does not eliminate opportunities for another young guard. Both can strengthen the rotation.

Mobley’s offensive growth remains encouraging

Mobley made 16 of 30 3-point attempts through his first seven appearances, giving defenders a reason to account for him farther from the basket.

That attention can create more space for Allen inside and cleaner driving lanes for Mitchell and Harden.

Wednesday demonstrated that the jumper will fluctuate. Mobley still finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, contributing through interior scoring, rebounding and rim protection.

Cleveland benefits most when he combines those strengths: taking available threes while continuing to cut, attack and create for teammates.

Health and execution must improve together

Watson and Tyson missed both Thunder games, while Nae’Qwan Tomlin’s absence further reduced Cleveland’s forward options. Allen’s early exit Wednesday with a right knee injury added another concern.

Those absences affect size, defensive assignments and lineup flexibility. Watson’s perimeter defense was particularly missed against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

But injuries do not explain every missed box-out, turnover or defensive breakdown. Oklahoma City’s movement punished Cleveland on Monday, and a 37-point first quarter left the Cavaliers chasing Wednesday’s game.

Mitchell must consistently balance scoring with situational decisions. Harden needs greater efficiency and cleaner execution. Atkinson must find combinations that support the offense without conceding too much size.

The Cavaliers have useful developments to build around. Thomas supplies scoring potential, Proctor provides productive minutes, Hezonja adds versatility, and Mobley broadens the offense.

Turning those individual positives into sustained team execution is the next step.