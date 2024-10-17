4 Burning Questions For Cavaliers Entering NBA Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing to enter the 2024-25 NBA campaign hoping to produce better results than they did last season.
But are the Cavaliers truly capable of significant improvement?
With the rest of the Eastern Conference getting better, it won't be easy for Cleveland to take a big step, but at this point, there can't be any more excuses.
Here are four burning questions for the Cavs heading into the year.
How much will Jaylon Tyson contribute?
The Cavaliers didn't make any trades or free-agent additions over the summer, so their most major acquisition was 20th overall pick Jaylon Tyson.
A 6-foot-6 wing out of California, Tyson actually could fill a pretty crucial need for Cleveland, as the team is in need of a wing scorer who can also defend bigger wins.
But how much will Tyson actually play, and how much will he be able to contribute during his rookie campaign?
The 21-year-old was outstanding in Summer League and has also looked pretty good in preseason, so maybe he can carve out a legitimate role in the Cavs' rotation.
Of course, regular-season action is an entirely different animal. We'll have to see how Tyson adapts.
Will Kenny Atkinson represent a major upgrade?
The Cavaliers fired J.B. Bickerstaff and replaced him with Kenny Atkinson, and based on the rumblings from inside Cleveland's locker room, Cavs players are probably happy with the decision.
Bickerstaff seemed to have lost the team last year, and his lack of nuance and creativity within the offense was a massive problem for the Cavaliers.
Atkinson experienced considerable success molding young players—including Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert—with the Brooklyn Nets, so there is hope that he could be exactly what Cleveland needs to take that next step.
Atkinson employs a fast-paced, run-and-gun style offense, which is a system that should suit Donovan Mitchell and Co. fairly well.
The Cavs ranked 20th in offensive efficiency last season, which is inexcusable for a squad as talented as this.
Will the Cavaliers keep the Core Four intact?
There was rampant speculation that the Cavaliers would break up their quartet of Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Allen during the offseason. That didn't happen.
As a matter of fact, Cleveland doubled down on its "core four" by handing contract extensions to Mitchell, Mobley and Allen. Garland got a new deal in 2022.
But that does not necessarily mean that the Cavs will refuse to make any trades if things don't go according to plan.
The top two names that could move if the Cavaliers decide to go in a different direction are Garland and Allen, and it would not be shocking to see one of those two players moved by the trade deadline.
That being said, if Cleveland is able to stay healthy (which it didn't do last year) and is hitting on all cylinders heading into February, the Cavs won't be making any major subtractions. But if things go south (or horizontal)? All bets are off.
Will Donovan Mitchell be convinced to stay long term?
Mitchell signed a three-year extension with the Cavaliers in July, but it's really more of a two-year deal with a player option for the 2027-28 campaign.
So, realistically speaking, Cleveland has three years to get this right before Mitchell can walk, and the clock is already ticking.
Let's say the Cavs have a rather middling campaign, or one similar to last year where they win less than 50 games and never really looking like legitimate contenders.
Would Mitchell begin to get frustrated?
The five-time All-Star would surely give the Cavaliers some sort of grace period, but in the modern NBA, the patience of star players tends to run rather thin.
If Cleveland doesn't show enough progress for Mitchell's liking this year, expect more trade speculation to ensue around the 28-year-old.