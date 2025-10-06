Can Cleveland Cavaliers be East's best team again?
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to repeat as the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference for a second straight season.
With threats like the Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers expected to drop with injuries ravaging their star players, the Cavs could have a good chance to be atop the East once again. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes predicts the Cavs will win 57 games, claiming the No. 1 seed in the playoffs for the second year in a row.
"The Cleveland Cavaliers are still the best bet to finish atop the East standings, but they'll be hard pressed to match last year's 64 wins. Darius Garland is set to miss several weeks to start the season, and Max Strus will be out even longer, per Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com," Hughes wrote.
"In addition to players forced to rest, the Cavs might also take a more liberal stance toward suggesting nights off for their healthier bodies. Donovan Mitchell has a history of nursing injuries in the playoffs, and new addition Lonzo Ball might as well be kept on ice as often as possible.
"Evan Mobley could be a top-five candidate for MVP, Jarrett Allen is a steady option at center and most of the East won't pose a threat to the Cavs—even when they're playing at less than full strength. That means the floor is still higher here than it is anywhere else in the conference."
The Cavs will have a target on their back, but there is reason to believe they should be the best team in the East. There isn't a ton of competition for the top spot, but the Cavs should be better after another year together in head coach Kenny Atkinson's system.
Mitchell and Mobley will be the stars of the team and each of them have reason to be better, especially the latter. Mobley has the chance to be the team's best player over Mitchell if he isn't already, because his ceiling continues to rise as he enters his age-24 season.
The biggest part of the team's success will be staying healthy. In a year where health is already dictating who is good and who is not, staying healthy will keep the Cavs in the hunt for the long haul.
They are already behind the 8-ball with Strus and Garland, but if they can recover in time for the real meat of the season to get going, they should be in good shape.