Three Cleveland Cavaliers Who Could Be Traded Before Deadline
The trade deadline is days away, and if the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap showed NBA fans anything, it's that anything can happen from now until then.
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't have any obvious needs to address, and a team doesn't accidentally win 40 games before the All-Star Break.
But even if the Cavs do make a move, even if it's a minor one, these are three players who could be included in a potential trade.
Caris LeVert
Caris LeVert's name has popped up in trade rumors and reports more than once this season. He's one of Cleveland's most reliable bench players and is averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.
However, the Cavaliers could deal LeVert for two reasons: payroll and current value.
Cleveland is roughly $2 million over the luxury tax, and trading him for a lesser contract could give them better financial flexibility moving forward, with extensions to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley set to kick in next season.
Also, with LeVert putting together one of the best seasons of his career, an opposing team could be willing to give up a solid asset to acquire him.
Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro is another player who could possibly be on the move before Thursday's deadline.
Similarly to LeVert, trading Okoro could help the Cavaliers avoid the luxury tax and provide them with that precious payroll flexibility in the future.
Okoro is one of the NBA's best perimeter defenders and has developed a solid outside shot. However, the Cavaliers could find a player to replicate that production coming on a cheaper salary.
A perfect example of this is a trade idea by ESPN's Bobby Marks, which has the Cavaliers acquire Cody Martin from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Okoro.
Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson has played a key role as one of the Cavaliers' veteran leaders, but trading him could be another avenue for Cleveland to get out of the luxury tax.
Moving TT and his $2 million contract could secure future financial flexibility for the Cavaliers, and they wouldn't lose a rotation player in the process.
That said, trading Thompson would leave Cleveland's frontcourt depth more thin, and what Thompson has done for Cleveland's chemistry has been invaluable.
But sometimes, GMs and high-up executives have to make these tough decisions.