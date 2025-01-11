Three Reasons Why Cavaliers Are Better Off Than This Time Last Season
Through the games of Jan. 9, the Cleveland Cavaliers are off to arguably a greater start than any Cleveland fan would have thought to begin the 2024-25 season.
In their first 37 contests under head coach Kenny Atkinson, the Wine and Gold are a league-best 33-4 and have once again become a true championship contender. This stretch includes becoming the fourth team in NBA history to start a season at least 15-0, and their current 12-game winning streak.
While plenty of season is still on the horizon, here are three reasons why the Cavaliers are better off than this time last season.
1. Historically Efficient Shooting
As a team, the Wine and Gold currently lead the NBA in: field goal percentage (50.5%), three-point percentage (40.5%), and points per game (122.9). According to Stathead, the Cavaliers are just the second NBA team since at least 1967-68 to be shooting at least 50.5% from the field and 40.5% from three-point range through the first 37 games of a season, joining the 1987-88 Boston Celtics.
Individually, Jarrett Allen (70.6%, second) and Evan Mobley (57.4%, 11th) rank top-15 in the NBA in field goal percentage, while: Caris LeVert (44.5%, fifth), Darius Garland (43.3%, 16th), Mobley (41.4%, 32nd), Ty Jerome (41.2%, 33rd), and Donovan Mitchell (41.0%, 35th) rank top-35 in the league in three-point percentage.
2. Evan Mobley's Evolution
The 23-year-old has taken an offensive leap in his fourth NBA season, averaging career bests in: points (19.0), field goals made (7.3), and free throws made (3.2) per game, while shooting a career-best 77.4% from the free throw line.
But what has been most impressive is Mobley's growth as a perimeter shooter. He has already made a career-best 41 three-pointers in just 35 games, while shooting a career-best 41.4% from beyond the arc and averaging a career-best 1.2 three-pointers made per game.
This offensive evolution, combined with Mobley's continued defensive dominance, has his five-time reigning NBA All-Star teammate (Mitchell) predicting that he will someday be a top-five player in the league.
3. Impressive Depth
The Cavaliers have been making the most of their depth of talent so far this season and not overexerting its starters. Mitchell (31.4) is the only Cleveland player averaging at least 31 minutes per game, while 11 players are averaging at least 17.6 minutes and 6.0 points per game.
For perspective, four Wine and Gold players were averaging at least 33.6 minutes per game at this point last season, while nine were averaging at least 17.6 minutes and 10 were averaging at least 6.0 points per contest.
If the Cleveland can continue these three trends, the team could be poised to bring home its second NBA title in franchise history later this year.