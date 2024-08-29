Three Teams That Should Pursue Cleveland Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro remains a restricted free agent, and there's a chance he may not be back with the Cleveland Cavaliers next season after reports surfaced that the Wine and Gold may look to move him before the season starts.
Here are three teams that should look to acquire Okoro if he isn't a member of the Cavaliers next year.
Detroit Pistons
Okoro will also be known for his incredible defensive ability. He was Cleveland's best perimeter defender last year and a team in desperate need of help on this side of the ball may find a lot of value in bring the wing in.
The Detroit Pistons had the fifth-worst defensive rating in the NBA last season and are in the early stages of their rebuild. Bringing in Okoro would give them an immediate defensive boost and, at 23 years old, would fit their timeline.
There's also the J.B. Bickerstaff connection, which could entice the Pistons to acquire a player who fits his system.
The match almost makes too much sense. There have even been reports that Detroit is interested in acquiring Okoro.
Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers are on the verge of being a legit contender in the Eastern Conference, thanks to Tyrese Haliburton's breakout season a year ago. Indiana also has other solid guards, such as Andrew Nembhard and Aaron Nesmith, but the team still lacks a true defensive stopper.
That's where Okoro could come in and provide that elite defense in a reserve role. A potential Pacers addition of Okoro would make them one of the most well-balanced teams in the NBA.
Charolette Hornets
Similar to the Pistons, the Charlotte Hornets are still in rebuild mode and may not be a playoff team again until the 2026 postseason. That's why bringing in a young player who has an elite, specific skill set but has shown flashes of potential on offense could be a wise long-term decision.
Charlotte also had the second-worst defensive rating in the game last season and could use someone of Okoro's ability.
We already know that LaMelo is a fantastic offensive force, but his defense still needs work. Bringing in Okoro could definitely help balance that out as the Hornets look to return to the playoffs.