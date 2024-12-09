Two Positions Cavaliers Must Trade For Before Deadline
The Cleveland Cavaliers remain the best team in the NBA in terms of record, but some of their weaknesses are starting to show. Yes, the Wine and Gold have plenty of depth, but recent injuries are starting to expose some of the roster's areas of need.
We're not going to get into specific players right not, but there are two key positions the Cavaliers must trade for before February's deadline.
Small Forward
Cleveland's small forward depth was being called into question when it was announced Max Strus would miss the start of the season with an ankle sprain.
Strus still hasn't played this year, and now the Cavs are starting to become even more thin at forward with Isaac Okoro's recent knee injury.
Sam Merrill could slide down to play the forward. However, that could present some mismatches on defense with larger opposing forwards.
Caris LeVert and his ball-handling skills make him much more valuable at one of the guard positions.
Cleveland could also play their rookie Jaylon Tyson more in those minutes.
Yes, Dean Wade is another option to fill in at the small forward with both Okoro and Strus out. However, that leads right into the next position the Cavs need more depth at.
Center
Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are among the best frontcourt duos in the NBA. However, outside of them, there's very little big-man presence on the roster.
Tristan Thompson hasn't cracked Cleveland's rotation this year, and Georges Niang is much more suited to play power forward.
In the event that Allen or Mobley are injured and cannot play, the Cavs need a backup plan.
This exact scenario happened on Sunday evening against the Miami Heat when Mobley left the game with an ankle injury.
Kenny Atkinson was forced to use Dean Wade as the backup five, spoiling his initial plan to use him as their small forward for the game.
When the entire roster is healthy, the Cavaliers have flexibility and depth. However, one or two injuries can ruin that game plan, and we're starting to see this as the season progresses.
Cleveland still has plenty of time to upgrade the roster before the deadline, and that's exactly what they should do as the Cavs look like true Finals contenders this season.