Celtics Expected to Make 'Multiple' Moves This Offseason: Report
The Boston Celtics will be one of the few teams this summer that could make some drastic moves. Boston is well over the luxury tax and will look to avoid being a second-apron team for a third consecutive season.
Because of that, it is imperative that the Celitcs make a trade or two in order to clear their books. Not only is it likely but it is necessary for Boston to do just that. The Celtics have been rumored to move a handful of players, but it is likely they make ‘multiple moves’ at least according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.
“The Celtics are $23 million over the second apron, and unless the Brooklyn Nets are willing to absorb the $30.7 million expiring contract of center Kristaps Porzingis, there is no direct path to getting under it with one singular trade. Shedding salary will likely happen in multiple moves,” said Marks.
With the Celtics being a second-apron team, it means their salary cap is well above first first-apron threshold, which then leads to significant financial penalties and restrictions on team building. The past two seasons have been fine for the Celtics, especially in 2024, as that season led to a title; however, they could be in a load of trouble if they just stand pat.
If the Celitcs stay as a second apron team, it will hamper their ability to aggregate contracts sent out in a trade, use more than 100 percent of the traded player exception, send out cash, use preexisting trade exception and sign a waived player with a salary of at least $14.1 million.
The names that keep on getting brought up constantly in a potential trade are Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis and potentially Jaylen Brown. Although Brown is on the list, it is likely the Celtics will trade Holiday and Porzingis in two different trades, the way things are trending.
The Celtics have enjoyed an impressive run over the years. While they’ll likely remain a competitive team, this could very well signal the end of an era for certain players — one that’s been defined by consistent deep playoff pushes for nearly a decade.
