Jaylen Brown Details Kristaps Porzingis' Importance Against Heat
The Boston Celtics were dominant in their Game 1 win over the Miami Heat. Their 14-0 surge to start the game included some solid shot-making, but it was led by their elite defense.
With Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier sidelined, the Heat’s offense has been whittled down. On Sunday afternoon, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Jaime Jaquez Jr. were forced to create more than they are usually asked to.
Jrue Holiday shut down Herro, Jaquez settled for contested drives, and Adebayo had a hand in his face on most of his shot attempts.
The Celtics’ defense was menacing, and Kristaps Porzingis was at the center of it all.
Porzingis finished the game with two blocks and held opponents to 9/27 (33.3%) shooting with him as the primary defender.
At Celtics practice on Tuesday, Jaylen Brown spoke about the importance of Porzingis’ defensive presence.
“KP is big. We need KP to just continue to be solid,” Brown said. “Show his hands, not get into foul trouble, and make the shots tough. You don't gotta get a block every time, just make it tough, and we'll live with that.”
But while Porzingis’ impact is crucial, Brown also stressed the need for everyone on the team to maintain a high level of intensity.
“We also got to rebound, and that's coming from our wings and our guards,” Brown said. “We got to crash that glass hard, get some of those loose balls. All those types of things add up. So, we got a good game plan. We feel good about it.
“But we got to win the fight. I think I can't stress that enough. Miami's a team that's gonna fight, and we got to win that battle. Because that's just as important as winning the X's and O's.”
