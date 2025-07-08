Celtics All-Star, NBA Champion Considering Retirement: Report
The Boston Celtics have had growing uncertainty around their lineup this offseason, especially in terms of what the front court will look like.
The free agent signing of Luka Garza brings youth and height at a center position that also lost Luke Kornet within hours of the deal being made, but veteran Al Horford is reportedly taking his time mulling over what next season will hold.
More news: Celtics, Blazers Make Major Change to Jrue Holiday, Anfernee Simons Trade
“Veteran big man Al Horford’s future remains unclear,” according to the Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach. “A league source said Monday that Horford is taking his time while assessing offers from multiple teams but added that the 39-year-old is considering retirement, too.”
The 39-year-old Horford has reported interest from the Golden State Warriors and rival Los Angeles Lakers.
While the Lakers recently signed Deandre Ayton, they don't appear to be satisfied with their current front court and are looking for more depth. Golden State, on the other hand, has been 'locked in' on Horford since losing Kevon Looney in free agency.
Horford is coming off of an improved scoring season (nine points per game) and is on par with his rebounding (6.2) and blocks (0.9) averages from the season prior. Although his playing time increased with 27.7 minutes per game from the season prior, his field goal percentage dropped from 51.1% to 42.3% last year.
More news: Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Takes Major Step in Achilles Recovery
Horford started his NBA career with the Atlanta Hawks, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting and nearly averaging a double double, with 10.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. Since then, the Dominican Republic-born big man has collected five All-Star nods, an All-Defensive Second Team honor, and All-NBA Third Team honors.
Horford was previously with the Celtics from the 2016-17 campaign until the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, and made his way back to Boston ahead of the 2021-22 campaign. He has been in Boston ever since and was a dominant presence on the road to the 2023-24 championship.
Regardless of what happens to Horford this offseason, his tenure in Boston is without a doubt a successful one and his 18 impressive seasons will be remembered for years to come.
More news: Celtics Owner Trolls Knicks in Epic Fashion
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.