Celtics Biggest Need Revealed Heading Into NBA Draft
The Boston Celtics are looking to still be considered a championship contender next year, even without Jayson Tatum for most of the season.
Trading Jrue Holiday is something that the Celtics were looking to get done once the season ended. That's exactly what they did, sending him to Portland in exchange for Anfernee Simons.
They are still looking for a trade partner for Kristaps Porzingis. Even though they are looking to get a new center in exchange for him, that is not their biggest need heading into the Draft later this week.
The Celtics have to address a need at forward this offseason. With Tatum down and Sam Hauser possibly on the move, they need to get some players at that position.
Boston doesn't have a lot of options to replace Tatum at the forward spot. Brown is going to be the starting small forward, but they now need a power forward to slide into the starting lineup.
Al Horford could slide into that spot if they end up keeping him, but he is too old to play starter's minutes at this point. He is someone who is better used as a backup.
It's unclear what the Celtics can do to upgrade that spot with their limited cap space. They are already in the second apron, so they can't go out and sign anyone to help with that issue.
Without Tatum, the Celtics aren't viewed as a championship contender. They now have to figure out what they can do with the lineup to keep themselves in the conversation.
With Tyrese Haliburton tearing his Achilles, the Eastern Conference is now wide open. The Knicks and the Cavaliers will start next year as the clear favorites.
Boston, Milwaukee, and Indiana all have guys who suffered Achilles tears, but they all still have a shot to make some noise in the playoffs. That depends on what the Celtics can add in the offseason.
What kinds of trades the Celtics are able to make will determine if they have any kind of chance to make another run at a title next season, or if they have to wait until 2026-27.
