Celtics Could Land Perfect Jayson Tatum Replacement in Massive Trade Pitch
The Boston Celtics won't be able to replace what six-time All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has provided to the team, on both sides of the floor, for the better part of the last decade.
The 6-foot-8 Duke product, 27, tore his right Achilles tendon late into Boston's eventual Game 4 defeat to the New York Knicks, and wound up having to
During a new piece loaded with intriguing trade proposals, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report pitches a blockbuster three-team deal that could see Boston landing a fill-in Tatum replacement and shedding some salary.
Boston Celtics Receive: Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Dwight Powell (player option), 2026 second-round pick (most favorable of Minnesota, New Orleans, New York or Portland, via Boston)
Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jrue Holiday
In the deal, the Celtics would bring in a rim-rolling center, Daniel Gafford, to shore up their frontcourt rotation. With both Al Horford and Luke Kornet reaching unrestricted free agency this summer, and starter Kristaps Porzingis seemingly unable to ever stay healthy in the playoffs for the Celtics, adding in a reliable, springy big man on the right side of 30 could be just what the doctor ordered.
More Boston Celtics News: Celtics Team Sale Receives Surprising New Update
But Gafford isn't even the most important component of this hypothetical trade.
Combo forward P.J. Washington, who had been Dallas' starting power forward during its run to the 2024 NBA Finals (where, of course, the team lost to the Celtics), is an athletic, two-way player who could at least help patch over the absence of Tatum during what is starting to feel like a possible lost season in 2025-26.
It's uncertain when Tatum will return, as Achilles recovery timelines can vary (Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson both missed entire seasons), but even if he does, it's uncertain how long it will take for him to return to his pre-injury form.
More Boston Celtics News: 5 Changes the Celtics Need to Make in Offseason
The 6-foot-6 Washington won't replace Tatum's prolific production, but he's a solid fill-in starter. Last year for Dallas, the Kentucky product averaged 14.7 points on .453/.381/.722 shooting splits, 7.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks across 57 healthy games (56 starts).
The deal would see Boston shipping out six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday, who regressed mightily this year, to Dallas to help balance out the club's roster and give it a new starting-caliber guard while it awaits the return of nine-time All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving from an ACL tear.
The Celtics would also be surrendering a 2026 second rounder to the Brooklyn Nets in the exchange, while Dallas would ship out power forward Dwight Powell.
It's a great move for the Celtics, and would help Brooklyn add more draft equity, but the real question is whether Dallas general manager Nico Harrison would want to offload two solid players in exchange for a rapidly aging Jrue Holiday.
More Boston Celtics News:
LeBron James Says Celtics Lost to Knicks for Brutal Reason
Celtics Could Land Former Star by Parting With Jrue Holiday
Celtics' Derrick White Drawing Trade Interest From Western Conference Powerhouse
How Lakers' Kobe Bryant's Achilles Recovery and Post-Injury Performance Can Help Celtic Fans Today
For more news and notes about the Boston Celtics, head on over to Boston Celtics on SI.