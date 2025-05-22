Celtics Team Sale Receives Surprising New Update
The Boston Celtics' offseason has begun sooner than fans — and pundits — expected, after the team got booted in the second round of the playoffs by the New York Knicks.
To add injury to insult, six-time All-Star power forward Jayson Tatum, Boston's best player, tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the eventual six-game New York victory and could miss most or all of the 2025-26 season.
When he returns, thanks to the brutality of the injury, there's a chance that the 27-year-old superstar may never be quite the same two-way superstar force he has been across the last several seasons.
Things are not all doom and gloom in Celtics world, however.
Boston ownership is changing hands. The Grousbeck family is offloading its majority (51 percent) stake in the franchise to an ownership group led by private equity businessman William Chisholm, for a sports-record sticker price of $6.1 billion.
Now, a new stakeholder is getting into the fray.
According to Scott Soshnick, Kurt Badenhausen, and Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico, Aditya Mittal is slated to become the second-biggest stakeholder in the team moving forward.
Mittal, the CEO of the steel company ArcelorMittal, is investing approximately $1 billion into the franchise.
Soshnick, Badenhausen, and Novy-Williams write that Mittal could serve as the club's alternate governor at some point down the line.
Since the Grousbeck family assumed control of the team in 2002, Boston has won two championships and appeared in four NBA Finals.
The Celtics had seemed primed to contend for the next several seasons, but Tatum's health issues and a massive impending luxury tax bill could compel this new ownership group to look to offload contracts this summer.
Starters Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and even Derrick White could be on the move. Reserve forward Sam Hauser seems like another contender to be offloaded, thanks to a muted postseason performance.
