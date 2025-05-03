Celtics' Derrick White Talks Gregg Popovich Impact
The Boston Celtics have been lucky to have so many legendary coaches grace their hallowed halls, and although he never coached in Boston, the basketball world was saddened to hear about San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich stepping down after 29 seasons and five rings.
Coach Pop will now transition to the Spurs president of basketball operations in his next chapter of leadership, but his coaching expertise extends far beyond Texas. Current Celtics guard Derrick White recently spoke on the impact Popovich had on him during his five seasons with the Spurs.
More Celtics news: Celtics' Joe Mazzulla Gives New Update on Jrue Holiday Injury
“He just kept pushing me and knew he saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself," said White. "Obviously, in my first year, I was in the G League which allowed me to figure out the NBA game, and then from there it just continued to push me and just add to that confidence I needed. I used to be in the mail room and he’d just walk in and say, ‘You belong’ and walk out. So, just little things like that are just cool to hear from the greatest coach of all time.”
More Celtics news: Celtics' Jaylen Brown Provides Massive Injury Update Ahead of Knicks Series
As for White's assertion at the end of his memory, there is certainly a case to be made for Popovich to go down as the greatest.
Pop has five NBA championships, six Western Conference titles, and a career winning percentage of .621 over his 2,291 games at the helm of the Spurs. His 1,422 wins are the most from any coach in NBA history.
His five championships are tied with John Kundla and Pat Riley for No. 3 of all time, and right behind Red Auerbach with his nine titles (not including championships won as solely an executive). The first place spot belongs to Phil Jackson and his 11 rings.
Hopefully, White can take his knowledge from Popovich and superb postseason play into the second round against the New York Knicks.
After a career-high 16.4 points and 4.5 rebounds average in the regular season, White has followed it up with a 17.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds average so far — all of which would be postseason career highs.
More Boston Celtics news: Old Jayson Tatum Comments Resurface Ahead of Celtics vs Knicks Series Shams Charania Expects Big Changes For Celtics This Offseason Celtics vs Knicks Game 1 Start Time Announced
For more news and notes on the Boston Celtics, visit Boston Celtics on SI.